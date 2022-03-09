Mondays are my day when I head out for my weekly round of golf. I typically don’t stick to one or two of our area courses, for me and my playing partners like to move around the Sacramento area. Sure, we have our favorites, but really like to see what is happening at all the municipal courses, observe their course maintenance practices, etc., and enjoy the great weather we have here in Northern California.
So a couple weeks back when Cosumnes Oaks golf coach Patrick Roth emailed that one of his young men, Zach Mate, scored a three-under-par 69 on WildHawk Golf Club in the annual Loren Roberts/Elk Grove Unified Tournament, I told Roth I wanted to talk to Mate. WildHawk from the blue tee boxes can be a tough course for anyone who knocks the ball around. Yet, if you drive straight and long, there is absolutely no reason you can’t score low.
Come to find out Mate is all sold out to the sport. His family is members of Valley Hi Country Club (which helps because there you have a layout that is well manicured and in prime condition) and he’s out there all the time getting in his practice strokes. He’s been involved in all the tours in the region for young people for several years and it’s gotten him to this point – a high school senior who can break par at any time.
Don’t the rest of us golfers wish we could do likewise?
He talked about the 69 at WildHawk a couple weeks back.
“I hit some iron shots that got me close to make birdies,” Mate said. “I missed a few more birdie opportunities which could have gotten me lower.”
But that wasn’t his best round.
“My lowest score of all-time is a 63 at Valley Hi a year and a half ago,” he said.
Now, that’s playing some PGA-type golf!
Like most young men, the game began at a young age. His dad and grandfather had a plastic club in his hand at age 3.
“I began playing competitively when I was 11,” he said. “I’ve been playing with some of the better competition, and it is always a learning experience playing with the good players.”
He attributes the instruction of his father when he was younger to really getting his game started. Mike Duhamel at Haggin Oaks has been really helpful the past couple in perfecting his stroke along with his mental game.
“This off-season I’ve doing some gym work,” he said. “Lifting weights and getting stronger has helped me in getting control of my clubhead and swing faster without losing control of the ball which was my goal.”
Mate says he’ll be majoring in business management and finance at Sacramento State next school year and will be playing on the Hornet golf team.
Pleasant Grove 220 – Sheldon 233
Speaking of golf Wednesday was a big day for dual matches in the Delta League. Medalist was Casey Kosney of Sheldon with a 38 at Rancho Murieta Country Club. Nick Newby of Pleasant Grove fired a 39 and teammate Sahil Nathoo shot a 40 with Joseph Merino a 42 for the Eagles.
Refereeing in the playoffs
After Tuesday’s NorCal basketball championship game at Elk Grove High School, I had a few folks message me on Twitter with their disgust at the officiating of Elk Grove’s 60-54 win over Branson. They thought it was called too tight, both ways.
True, lots of fouls were called, two Bulls and Elk Grove’s Ameere Britton fouled out. Branson’s players had six charging calls blown against them.
But was it too tight?
I asked two basketball coaches who were spectators Tuesday at the Cartwright Gym and they somewhat disagreed. Both thought the reffn’ was fair and in an emotional game such as Elk Grove’s win and so much on the line, the refs have to have firm control of the flow of the contest.
One issue most of us has had over the years with the game of basketball is that the guys with whistles can dictate the kind of game that is played by calling things, as this Citizen reader claimed, “too tight” or by letting collisions go with no call. Generally, the deeper you go into the playoffs, the more the whistles are blown. That’s something we’ll probably witness Saturday when the Herd takes on Foothill of Santa Ana for the Division II State title.
As one of our spectator coaches mentioned to me, the coaches must adapt the game plan to how the game is being called. He added that Dustin Monday did a great job, particularly in the second half, adjusting his team’s game plan to what Branson was throwing at his players and how the refs were handling the game.
Today's Scoreboard
Baseball
Franklin 2, Oak Ridge 0
Cosumnes Oaks 16, Galt 8
Rosemont 11, Monterey Trail 10
Softball
Rio Americano 7, Laguna Creek 3
Pleasant Grove 13, Vacaville 6
Monterey Trail 22, Sacramento 8
Boys Volleyball
Jesuit 3, Pleasant Grove 1
Del Oro 3, Laguna Creek 2
