On June 1, Cosumnes Oaks senior Zach Mate hopes to etch his name alongside notable golfers such as PGA professionals Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffle and Ricky Fowler. They are past winners of the CIF State Boys Golf Championship.
Mate put himself into this spring’s event thanks to a six-under-par 66 on Monday at the Berkeley County Club, site of the CIF Northern California Championship. The Sacramento State-bound golfer was second overall in the individual leaderboard, a stroke behind Jacob Ponce of De LaSalle. Mate recorded seven birdies and a bogey on the course in El Cerrito.
De LaSalle won the team portion of the event recording an overall three-under-par with Foothill second and Dougherty Valley third. Davis and Granite Bay, the two top teams from the Sac-Joaquin Section, tied for fourth place with a team score of 20-over-par. Because the top three teams from both Northern and Southern California will advance to the State Championship, neither Davis nor Granite Bay qualified.
The top nine individuals will also advance to San Gabriel, site of the CIF State Championships, and the only other Sac-Joaquin Section golfer continuing on is Ryan Firpo of Davis.
For the fifth time the event will be hosted at the San Gabriel Country Club. Founded in 1904 on land that had been part of the historic San Gabriel Mission, it is the oldest golf club in Los Angeles and Orange counties that is still operating in its original location (its clubhouse occupies the original site). It also has the oldest 18-hole golf course in Southern California, dating back to 1912.
The fertile land of the San Gabriel Mission proved to be a good location for a golf course, and the setting remains divine to this day – with views of the San Gabriel Mountains to the north and fairways accented by mature oak trees. As you play the course, you will notice that each hole is named after one of the California missions. In 2011 the club hosted the 112th SCGA Amateur Championship won by Cantlay, who also won the State CIF Championship in 2010.
