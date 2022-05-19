A very rare thing happened May 16 in Stockton. A male golfer from an Elk Grove Unified School District team won the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Golf Championship.
Cosumnes Oaks’ Zach Mate fired a two-under-par 69 and tied Ryan Calcagno of Rio Americano for the championship’s individual honor. The two played a sudden-death hole and Mate sunk a five-foot putt to win the championship outright.
In doing so, Mate has become only the second EGUSD student to win a Section Masters championship. The first one was current PGA pro Spencer Levin. While at Elk Grove High School, Levin won the Section Masters in 2002, also firing a 69 that day at Del Rio Country Club.
“According to other coaches that got to watch, Zach played one of the most intelligent rounds of golf they had seen in a long while,” Cosumnes Oaks golf coach Patrick Roth said. “His club selection and his mental discipline stood out on a very difficult course. We are all so proud of Zach!”
Mate, who will be attending Sacramento State in the fall on a golf scholarship, now advances to the CIF NorCal Golf Championships in Berkeley on May 23 at Berkeley Country Club.
Other EGUSD golfers who competed May 16 include Sheldon’s Casey Kosney, three-over 74, and Franklin’s Jayden Lizama, one-over 72.
Davis High School won the team championship at the Masters (369) with Granite Bay (378) finishing second and Jesuit (382), third.
