(SACRAMENTO, CALIF.) – Matchups for the 2022 CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games are now set following the placement of the 53 Section Championship teams Sunday. Games will be held Friday-Saturday, December 2-3, at various host sites in the North and South. Please see below for schedule and game locations.
Additionally, the top teams from the North and South respectively have been selected and will advance directly to the Open Division CIF State Championship Bowl Game:
OPEN DIVISION
Serra, San Mateo vs. St. John Bosco at Saddleback College – Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m.
The following is the schedule for the 2022 CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games for Divisions 1-AA through 7-A. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football Championships representing their respective divisions for the title of CIF State Champion. All teams were slotted based on competitive equity and the respective criteria.
DIVISION 1–AA
North: De La Salle at Folsom – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Lincoln, San Diego at Sierra Canyon – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 1–A
North: Manteca at Pittsburg – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Liberty, Bakersfield at Yorba Linda – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 2–AA
North: Lemoore at McClymonds – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Mater Dei Catholic at Downey – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2–A
North: Marin Catholic at San Ramon Valley – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Etiwanda at Granite Hills – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 3–AA
North: Grant at El Cerrito – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
South: University City at San Jacinto – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3–A
North: Vanden vs. Bellarmine at San Jose City College – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Laguna Hills at Birmingham – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 4–AA
North: Pleasant Valley at Escalon – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Northwood at Kennedy, Delano – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4–A
North: Menlo at San Marin – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Granada Hills at Laguna Beach – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 5–AA
North: Ripon Christian at Hughson – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Muir at Palo Verde – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 5–A
North: Clear Lake at Orland – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Shafter at Walnut – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 6–AA
North: Santa Teresa at Palo Alto – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Lancaster vs. Classical Academy at TBA – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 6–A
North: Atascadero at Colusa – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Kennedy, Granada Hills at San Gabriel – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 7–AA State Championship
Pinole Valley at Mendota – Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 7–A
North: Lincoln, San Francisco – BYE
South: Whittier Christian at Crenshaw – Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the 2022 CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games are available online only through CIF’s ticketing partner GoFan. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for high school students, seniors (65+), and children (5+). Two tickets would be required to attend at least one game on each day. *Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday, November 30, to the public.
