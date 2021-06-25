In his sophomore year at Sheldon High School, Matt Manning turned to pitching after Sheldon varsity baseball head coach Matt McGrew had him try it for the first time.
By his senior year in 2016, Manning’s ERA led the Huskies’ starting rotation and he never looked back.
On June 17, Manning made his Major League Baseball debut after being called up the same day. Manning pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks and striking out three batters against the Los Angeles Angels in the Tigers’ 7-5 loss.
Manning’s debut was promising to those who’ve known him since being drafted ninth overall by the Tigers in 2016.
“I talked to him before the start and after the start, it’s amazing. To see all the hard work, I thought he did great,” Sheldon varsity baseball coach Matthew McGrew said on June 18.
McGrew said he talked to Manning after his debut.
“He was like, ‘Coach, thank you. If it wasn’t for the coaches in my life, I wouldn’t have gotten to this point.’ He’s very humble. I think it was all able to soak in after the game,” McGrew said.
A former two-sport star at Sheldon, the Detroit Tigers’ number three prospect pitched for Triple-A Toledo this season before being called up.
He previously pitched at Double-A Erie in 2018-19 and pitched Advanced A ball and Single A ball earlier in 2018. He split time between two minor league teams in 2017 and pitched at the Rookie level in 2016.
In addition to baseball, Manning starred on Sheldon’s varsity basketball team.
Manning’s father, Rich, played two years in the NBA with the Vancouver Grizzlies and the Clippers.
In talking about the 6’6 Manning, who McGrew says was happy to work with younger athletes while with the Huskies baseball team, McGrew said that his talent as a pitcher was evident after he made the switch from shortstop.
“He threw the ball so hard, I was like, ‘tomorrow you’re going to the bullpen.’ All the control was in his hands; every time he went to the mound, I knew we were going to get the win,” McGrew recalled.
MLB’s No. 18 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Manning’s start opposite Shohei Ohtani and the Angels followed a recent mini slump he had had with the Mud Hens.
Manning had suffered back-to-back losses May 28 and June 3 before bouncing back to pick up the win June 9 after pitching six innings and limiting batters to four hits, two runs and two walks while striking out eight.
Manning was named the Tigers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after making 24 starts and posting an 11-5 record with a 2.56 ERA and 148 strikeouts. He was ranked second in the Eastern League in strikeouts and WHIP (0.98) while he was tied for second in opponents’ batting average (.192), third in ERA, tied for third in wins, eighth in innings pitched and tied for eighth in games started.
Manning participated in the MLB Futures Game in 2018 at Nationals Park and in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
At Sheldon, he was named a Rawlings-Perfect Game first team All-American his senior year in 2016. He also earned the Perfect Game underclass high honorable mention All-American as a junior in 2015.
“The crazy thing is he still hasn’t been around the game a lot. The room for what he can be is through the roof,” said McGrew.
