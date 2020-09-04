The day after Nick Madrigal returned from injury, he slapped an RBI single to center field and followed that up the day after with an RBI single to right field.
Madrigal went on to go 2 for 5 Aug. 31 and 1 for 3 Sept. 1 to mark four consecutive games with hits since his return after debuting in the majors July 31, then getting injured days later and having to sit out until he returned from the injured list Aug. 28. Overall, he had a five-game hitting streak including games from before his injury, going into the White Sox’s game Sept. 2 against the Twins, which is the Elk Grove Citizen’s production day.
“I was feeling really good by the beginning of this week so I was kind of thinking that’s when I’d get the call up. It was a huge difference from last week to the week before. I felt way better this week so I was pretty happy about that,” Madrigal said on his return before playing Aug. 28. “I was very thankful for the work the trainers did behind the scenes. They helped me get better and better.”
Madrigal’s hit streak has helped him climb to a .394 batting average just nine games into his Major League career.
“You’ll see him in my lineup every day,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said of Madrigal’s debut on July 31 and he has stuck to his word.
Madrigal, who graduated from Elk Grove High School and starred at Oregon State, was drafted by the White Sox as the fourth overall pick in 2018. He tore through the minor league system quickly, being promoted to higher-level teams twice that first year, then twice more in 2019 to land at the Triple A level before he joined the White Sox’s player pool this year and made his debut.
He earned his first major league hit Aug. 2 and kept going throughout that game against Kansas City; Madrigal ended going 4 for 5 with two runs and an RBI in the White Sox’s 9-2 win over the Royals.
“I felt like I was seeing the ball pretty well, just nothing to show for it. Once I saw that first one fall, I felt like a weight was lifted off me, definitely. It was a huge sigh of relief once I got that first one,” Madrigal said in the White Sox’s post-game press conference Aug. 2.
Madrigal and the White Sox will next play today at 5:05 p.m. against the Royals.
