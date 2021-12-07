The 14th Annual Mark Macres Memorial Basketball Tournament begins Thursday, Dec. 9 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 11 at Monterey Trail High School.
This year’s participants include Monterey Trail High School as well as returners; Pleasant Grove High School, Woodcreek High School, Bradshaw Christian, and Del Oro High School. The tournament welcomes newcomers Oak Ridge, Lodi High School, and Damonte Ranch of Reno.
Tip off starts at 4:00 pm. on 12/9. Games continue through Saturday, with the championship slated for 5:30 pm.
4:00— Bradshaw Christian vs Pleasant Grove
5:30— Woodcreek vs Oak Ridge
7:00— Lodi vs. Monterey Trail
8:30— Damonte Ranch (NV) vs. Del Oro
Follow the results of the tourney here on EGCitizen.com/sports.
