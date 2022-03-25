Katelynn Maciel's ground ball single with the bases loaded in the second inning proved to the all Elk Grove needed Friday in a 2-0 win over previously-undefeated Vista del Lago in a non-league girls softball game at Elk Grove High School.
Meanwhile, the Herd's southpaw pitching sensation, junior Aissa Silva was atop her game when she needed it the most. She had dueled with the Eagles' Charlize Kai for six innings and opened the seventh inning by walking two Vista batters. Digging down deep, Silva proceeded to strike out the next three to wrap up Elk Grove's 10th win of the season against no losses.
Silva said he didn't allow the two bases-on-balls to deter her from finishing off the game.
"I do have some things to work on, but I think I had a good game," she said.
Silva finished with 13 strikeouts on the afternoon and earned her fifth shutout of the still-young season.
Head coach Amanda Buck spent some time lecturing her girls following the game.
"There are some things we need to work on, we're playing really well as a team," she said, "But today things were a little funky, I just wanted them to know we aren't perfect and there are somethings we need to work on."
Elk Grove will open the Delta League portion of the schedule next Tuesday hosting Franklin and first-year coach Rachael Hooper. Buck thinks her girls will be ready.
"This is why we schedule a tough pre-season," she said. "There's great pitching. There's phenomenal hitters in our league. Those are players you have to be prepared for. Hopefully, we will be ready for them and know how to handle them."
Friday Scoreboard
Baseball
Metro Conference
Kennedy vs. Monterey Trail, ppd.-teachers' strike
River City 20, Laguna Creek 0
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw Chr. 11, El Dorado 5
Softball
Christian Bros. vs. Franklin
Valley vs. Monterey Trail
Elk Grove 2, Vista del Lago 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.