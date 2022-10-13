Friday Night Football
Sheldon 38, Davis 17
Jesiah Machado threw six touchdown passes, four to Scott Nixon and two to Devin Green as the Huskies pulled away in the second half from the Blue Devils. Nixon, who came off an 18 reception/205 yard outing last week against Elk Grove, had 10 receptions for 303 yards.
Green added three catches for 51 yards. Machado ended 17-of-23 passing for 396 yards.
After a bye week, Sheldon finishes the season with a special Thursday night game on Oct. 27 against Pleasant Grove.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Sheldon (6-3) 14 6 12 6 38
Davis (2-6) 3 0 7 7 17
Jesuit 28, Cosumnes Oaks 7
The Marauders returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and got the early jump over the Wolfpack. Caleb Dixon had a receiving TD that also came in the first quarter for Jesuit. Anthony Seibles had a second quarter interception of a Ranvir Malhi pass that led to the Marauders’ third TD. Trenton Dewar scored Jesuit’s lone TD of the second half on a 28-yard reception.
Cosumnes Oaks lone score was a one-yard TD run by Brandon Lambert.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Jesuit (7-1) 14 7 7 0 28
Cos. Oaks (3-6) 0 0 0 7 7
Laguna Creek 54, McClatchy 13
Malachi Bean-Seay had another banner night for the Cardinals, opening the game on the receiving end of an 80-yard TD reception. He had three TDs and 164 yards receiving in the first half of the game. Bean-Seay has passed 1,000 yards in receiving yards for the season.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Laguna Cr (7-2) 21 19 7 7 54
McClatchy (1-7) 0 7 0 6 13
Liberty Ranch 42, Bradshaw Christian 14
The undefeated Hawks imposed their will on the Pride using their griding ground game. Arthur Draeger had four touchdowns, all in the first half. He carried the ball 23 times for 248 yards. He now has 1,418 yards rushing on the season, averaging 177 yards a game, plus he’s scored now 24 touchdowns.
Liberty Ranch, now 8-0, amassed 439 yards on the Pride, all on the ground. Their only pass was intercepted.
The most Bradshaw Christian could do was manage two Ethan Rickert to Nathan Zeppieri touchdown passes, 26 and 35 yards. Otherwise, the Hawks imposed their will on the Pride all evening.
Pride coach Drew Rickert: “They are a very good football team, they are well-coached, they have size. They overwhelmed us a little bit tonight. We start nine sophomores on defense and that maturity, and that size gets you. They battled and we played hard, but we got beat by a better team tonight.”
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Bradshaw Chr (5-2) 0 7 7 0 14
Liberty Ranch (8-0) 14 14 7 7 42
Other local final scores:
Johnson 44, Florin 0
Cordova 40, Valley 0
Thursday Night Football
Elk Grove had 28 points on the scoreboard, but had run only three offensive plays to that point of the second quarter. What happened before and after that part of the game at Sheldon/Pleasant Grove Community Stadium was just a little bizarre.
The Thundering Herd defensive backs came up with five interceptions, four returned for touchdowns, a punt blocked and scooped up and run in, plus a 65-yard run for a touchdown and a 36-yard pass for a score while running up a 42-8 halftime margin over Pleasant Grove. The first-place Herd finished off the night by defeating the winless Eagles, 62-8. Elk Grove is now 4-0 in the Delta League and will host Jesuit for first place on Oct. 21.
Defensive end Lati Vaefaga started the scoring when Pleasant Grove was in punt formation on its opening drive and he came in knocking the punt to the ground with one hand, chased after the ball and picked it up for an Elk Grove 7-0 lead. Safety Wayshawn Parker was next by picking off Eagle quarterback Cole Davis on the next play from scrimmage and sprinting in from 20 yards out for a 14-0 lead and just four-and-a-half minutes gone in the game.
The lone scoring drive by Pleasant Grove was next and Davis hit Xavier Porter on a 13-yard TD pass. After converting the two-pointer the Eagles were to within six at 14-8.
After the ensuing kickoff Elk Grove finally ran an offensive play. Just two plays after that Mason Vazquez found a hole in the line and ran 56 yards for a touchdown. 21-8, Herd with 8:44 left in the first quarter.
Chris Dotson was next by picking off Davis early in the second quarter and outrunning everyone for 56 yards. That made it 28-8, Elk Grove.
Next Pleasant Grove offensive play it was Thomas Koi’s turn at a pick six. His was a 65-yard return and Elk Grove led 35-8 with 5:45 remaining in the first half.
Parker had a second interception on the next drive (with no yardage on this return) and Elk Grove scored for the last time in the half on a 36- yard pass from David Hale to a wide-open Anthony Ruelas.
The Thundering Herd added a fifth interception, the fourth pick-six, in the third quarter. It was Dotson’s second on the night. Mitch Williams wrapped up the scoring with a fourth quarter rushing touchdown.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Elk Grove (5-3, 4-0) 21 21 13 7 62
Pleasant Gr (0-8, 0-4) 8 0 0 0 8
