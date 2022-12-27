In recalling the top local sports stories of 2022 we honor several firsts for schools, teams and a few individuals; a first-time state championship for their school (Elk Grove boys basketball), along with the first-time competing in the state golf team championship (Pleasant Grove girls), a first-ever national team tennis title (Laguna Creek Sports Club), a NorCal baseball championship in the first-ever regional post-season tournament (Bradshaw Christian baseball).
Along with these accomplishments were several individual performances to remember as we look back to 2022 in sports.
Elk Grove boys win Div. II basketball State Championship
The top accomplishment of the year was a state championship. In all its years as a high school, Elk Grove had not had such an honor in any sport. There was something close to it in the years of seven-footer Bill Cartwright (1974-76), but his high school career ended with a Tournament of Champions in Oakland, years before CIF began a state tournament in 1981.
Sports historians say that Elk Grove team forced the issue and state championships in basketball begun, along with those in track and field, wrestling, cross country and golf.
This past season Dustin Monday had a core of guys who had hung around with each other since grade school that were seniors and they all made it work magic. Led by Ameere Britton, an aggressive guard with outstanding skills, the Herd played a team ball that few could beat. Big guy in the middle was DaJon “Money” Lott, at 6-9, who hauled down rebounds and bottled up the middle. But on the perimeter was an excellent three-point shooting tandem of Jordan Hess, Isaiah King and Karlos Zepeda. Throw in some key moments for Grant Golonka and the Delta League co-champions had success.
They actually were defeated by Grant in the semi-finals of the Sac-Joaquin Section championships. However, they qualified for the CIF State Championships and were seeded number one in Division II.
The Northern California championship game was played March 8 and folks packed into the Cartwright Gym. The opponents were the NorCal No. 2 seed, Branson.
The Bulls led at halftime, 25-20, before threes by Britton and Hess along with some strong play in the post by Lott allowed Elk Grove to take the lead with three-and-a-half minutes to go in the game.
Zepeda sunk six free throws over the final 90 seconds that handed Elk Grove a 60-54 win and a ticket to the Division II State Championship game at Golden One Arena.
On March 12, the Herd took on Foothill High School from Santa Ana. Three-point shooting was the difference as Elk Grove made eight of 17 while the Knights were just three of 18. The Thundering Herd went home with its first State Championship trophy, 62-56.
NorCal Baseball: Bradshaw Christian wins Div. IV
The 33-0 North Section Division IV champion Colusa Redhawks wanted to finish off an unblemished season with a win over No. 2 NorCal Regional seed Bradshaw Christian.
How did Pride head coach Kurt Takahashi prepare his squad? It’s a simple philosophy: “No one can beat us, but us.”
The Pride wrapped up the spring sports season June 4 when they traveled to Colusa and did exactly what the coach said, didn’t beat themselves. In fact, the Pride took full advantage of five Redhawk errors, scored seven times in the first inning and ran away with the first-ever Division IV Northern California Regional baseball championship, 9-0.
“This is the first NorCal championship (in any sport) in school history,” Takahashi said. “We beat a good team in Colusa. Our boys showed up and played very well (Saturday).”
With the win, the Sierra Valley Conference and Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions finished with a 25-4 record. In seven playoff games, the Pride pitchers allowed just four runs.
“Was a great day for our baseball program and great day for our school, actually a great year,” Takahashi concluded.
Most of this team were underclassmen setting the stage potentially for much success on the baseball diamond the next few years at Bradshaw.
Lady Cardinals take SJS Div. II basketball
The Laguna Creek girls basketball team was led by perhaps the best female basketball player in our city this season, Ahhray Young. The Tulsa University signee was solid the entire season and Coach Cody Norman surrounded his talented guard with other very skilled young women to not only tie for the Metro Conference championship alongside McClatchy, but also win a Section championship.
In the Division II championship game at Golden One Arena it wasn't just Young or talented guard Zoe Tillery that carried the load that night. In the game girls such as Aliviyah McMurray, Alicia Enriquez and Laila Barron came through with some key moments in a 60-49 win over No. 4 seed Antelope.
The win was the school's first Section championship since they won back-to-back Division I titles in 2003 and 2004.
By the way, a week after the championship game Norman announced he was stepping down as the girls basketball coach.
Pleasant Grove girls, CO’s Mate highlight local prep golf
For thirty years, Rob Rinaldi was one of the top high school baseball coaches around, first at Woodland and then at Pleasant Grove. In 2018, Rinaldi hung up the steel spikes and took a break from coaching. But that vacation ended in the fall of 2021 when he took on the task of leading the Eagles’ talented golf program.
“I just drive the bus,” Rinaldi said. “That’s how talented these girls are.”
Rinaldi acquired a group of girls that were well accustomed to the game of golf. The scores showed it and, in the fall of 2022, they set some Section records. After ending Granite Bay’s six-year hold of the Section’s Division I golf championship, the Eagles went to the Reserve at Spanos Park, site of the Section Masters Golf Championships, and set an all-time team record of 363, three-over-par. The team of Gianna Singh, Sophie Cook, Hannah Camara, Alyssa Quilao, Petra Yee and Alaythia Hinds used that momentum to place third at the CIF NorCal Championships the next week at Berkeley Country Club on a cold, windy day. For the first time an EGUSD golf team qualified for the CIF State Golf Championships and there the Eagles finished in fourth place.
Earlier in the year, Cosumnes Oaks’ Zach Mate became just the second male golfer to compete at the CIF State Boys Golf Championships. The first was Spencer Levin of Elk Grove who went to State twice, in 2000 and 2002. Mate won the medalist honors at the Section Masters Championship and was second at the CIF NorCals.
Sheldon softball wins 9th SJS Div. I championship
In her 25th season as softball coach at Sheldon High School, Mary Jo Truesdale had a killer lineup. She even admitted during the Huskies’ run through the playoffs that the 2022 team was perhaps her best hitting squad she ever coached.
It started with Arizona signee Dakota Kennedy who had a pair of homers in the Section championship win over Lincoln and 13 dingers on the season while batting almost .500. The Huskies defeated Lincoln of Stockton, 7-1, May 29 at Sacramento City College to claim its 9th Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship banner. No one in the Section has won that many softball championships.
The next week the Huskies were seeded number four in a loaded NorCal Regional field. Though Sheldon lost to eventual champion St. Francis of Mountain View in the semi-finals, they played perhaps their most memorable game in the NorCal opener.
Down 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning to Archbishop Mitty, the Huskies scored five times with two out to win, 7-6. With the bases loaded, Imani Black and Reina Zermeno hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game and D’Auna Johnson’s single knocked in Zermeno with the game winner.
Herd wrestlers wins Delta, again
With due respect to quality wrestling teams at both Sheldon and Franklin this past season, Elk Grove’s wrestling warehouse continued to produce quality results this past season. For the 19th time in a row, Herd grapplers won the Delta League/Delta Valley Conference championship. Coach Pat Coffing’s squad, though, struggled at times after a one-year pandemic-related hiatus to return to its usual excellence.
Elk Grove’s 220-pounder Nolan Frank won the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters championship at his weight and qualified for the State Championships.
But it was one of Coffing’s girls, 235-pounder Annika Miles, who grabbed the most post-season honors. The senior took the Delta League, the Division I and the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters championships in her weight group.
She came one escape move away from a CIF State Championship, though. Miles lost the championship match in Bakersfield, 2-1, for a second-place medal. In 2020, she placed fifth at State.
Other accomplishments in 2022
Franklin had the top local baseball team this past spring. Behind a junior-laded squad, the Wildcats won the Delta League championship behind the play of Nolan Stevens, who in November signed a national letter of intent to play at Mississippi State in 2024. Stevens, along with Dom Giusti, Nic Abraham, Hasani Johnson and Jordy Lopez, will make a formidable team in the spring of ’23.
In local tennis, Mark Fairchild took a talented group of teenagers based out of the Laguna Creek Sports Club all the way to Orlando, Fla., and won the USTA Junior National Co-ed Team Championship on Oct. 9.
In prep football Monterey Trail remained undefeated in Metro Conference play by once again winning that conference’s championship. They’ve never lost a game in the Metro since joining it in 2018.
Elk Grove won the Delta League championship thanks to a sound running game and tough defense. Both teams’ seasons ended in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division I playoffs. The Mustangs were defeated by Central Catholic, ending a three-year string of making it to the championship game by Monterey Trail. The Thundering Herd lost to eventual Section runnerup Oak Ridge.
Sheldon and Bradshaw Christian also qualified for the post season, while Laguna Creek went 7-3 and didn’t make the playoffs.
