After 34 years working at Cosumnes River College, legendary Assistant Athletic Director, Women's Basketball Coach, Kinesiology, Health, and Athletics Instructor, and Adapted Physical Education Instructor Jeanne Calamar has announced her retirement.
Calamar came to Cosumnes River in 1989 after beginning her career as a high school teacher and coach. She has taught and coached at all levels including elementary, junior high, high school, and community college, but she has always expressed that community college has been the most rewarding.
"Jeanne Calamar has become synonymous with Cosumnes River College for more than 30 years," said Collin Pregliasco, Dean of Kinesiology, Health, and Athletics and Athletic Director. "She has had such a tremendous impact on not only our student-athletes, but also in the classroom."
Calamar has been recognized with many awards including Adapted PE Teacher of the Year by the CCCPE in 2011, City of Elk Grove Above and Beyond Award in 2015, inducted into the Sly Park Basketball School Hall of Fame in 2017, and awarded as California Community College Athletic Director's Association Athletic Director of the Year in 2019 just to name a few. Calamar was also a very active member of the California Community College Athletic Association and Big 8 Conference, serving on numerous committees and holding various roles through her time.
"There are few people who have impacted the 3C2A the way Jeanne Calamar has during her tremendous career as a coach and administrator, said Jennifer Cardone, Executive Director of the 3C2A. "We are forever indebted to her for her contributions to our association. Whenever volunteers were needed for a committee or task force, Jeanne was the first to raise her hand and to get to work. Her knowledge of our Constitution is impressive but it's her integrity that stands out the most for me. Her peers throughout the association looked to Jeanne for an answer they couldn't find, the correct way to do something, or a word of encouragement based upon her unparalleled experience. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with and to learn from during my nine years with the 3C2A."
"Jeanne is not only one of the most knowledgeable people in the 3C2A, but nobody cares more for student-athletes than Jeanne." said Pregliasco. "It shows in everything she does, from working with our student-athletes at CRC, in the Big 8 Conference, or in the 3C2A"
Calamar competed at Santa Barbara City College before transferring to Hayward State. Calamar's main sport was basketball but she also played volleyball, softball, soccer and team handball. She played in 7 National Sports Festivals and U.S. Olympic Festivals for the Women's West Team Handball team. She competed in the Team Handball National Championships from 1979-1987 and her team won the National Championship in 1984. She trained for the Olympics but they were boycotted by the United States in 1980.
"It isn't hard to describe what Jeanne has meant to the Big 8 Conference," said Mike Liddell, Big 8 Conference Commissioner. "Her dedication and knowledge will be greatly missed. It is an occasion of both pleasure and sadness when someone like Jeanne retires. Pleasure for her knowing she steps away from the daily grind and can find pleasure in other activities in her life. For me there is some sadness. Jeanne is truly going to be missed by a whole lot of folks not only CRC and the Big 8 but the 3C2A as well. Her experience on committees and her knowledge of the constitution and rules we live by can't be replaced easily. She will forever be loved by many for her teaching, coaching and willingness to help others. I wish her great health and happiness in the days and years ahead."
Pregliasco added, "Jeanne was a big reason why I wanted to work at CRC. She is an amazing person and I'm so glad I've had the opportunity to work with her. While she will be very missed, her legacy, the foundation that she has helped establish here, and everything she has done and created at CRC will only continue on and grow."
Brandon Merritt has been announced as Calamar's replacement as Assistant Athletic Director beginning August 9th.
