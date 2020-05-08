For those missing watching their favorite team play, keeping track of those teams has been fruitful, as teams have started to offer workouts, live streaming memorable games from the past as well as activities for families to do at home.
The Sacramento Kings launched a three-part coaching clinic on Instagram Live on April 30 with assistant coach Jesse Mermuys that will conclude May 9 at 3 p.m.
Republic FC offered various options to entertain their fans this week, including ‘Read with Republic,’ which took place Thursday through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, a skills challenge the same day on Twitter, and Happy Hour Trivia, which takes place today at 4 p.m. on the Republic FC mobile app.
The Sacramento River Cats offered a simulated game against the Salt Lake Bees May 6 on MLB The Show, which streamed on the River Cats’ Twitch account as part of their Play On From Home series, and offered t-shirt and other RC gear during giveaways during the game.
The Republic FC also started their own podcast; the Breakaway featured its latest episode with Jordan McCrary Wednesday and had a Q&A later the same day with defender Shannon Gomez.
Adding to the podcast crowd, the Stockton Ports started their own podcast April 3 and release new episodes every three to four days featuring guest interviews with players and current and former Ports staff.
Teams started offering content shortly after the coronavirus pandemic caused shelter-in-place orders, with new content available weekly by some teams, all the way up to daily content by others.
