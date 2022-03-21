High School Baseball Standings
(as of 3/21/2022)
Delta League
League Overall
Elk Grove 3-0 6-2
Davis 3-0 3-4
Jesuit 2-1 3-5
Sheldon 0-0 3-3
Franklin 1-2 6-3
Cosumnes Oaks 0-3 1-6
Pleasant Grove 0-3 2-6
Greater Sacramento
League Overall
Cordova 0-0 3-4
Johnson 0-0 4-6
Natomas 0-0 1-8
Florin 0-0 1-5
Valley 0-0 0-2
West Campus 0-0 0-1
Metro League
League Overall
McClatchy 2-0 9-0
Laguna Creek 2-0 4-3
River City 2-0 8-3
Burbank 0-2 4-4
Grant 0-2 3-4
Monterey Trail 0-2 5-5
Kennedy 0-0 7-2
Sierra Valley
League Overall
Union Mine 2-1 5-4
Liberty Ranch 2-1 4-4
Galt 2-1 7-4
Bradshaw Chris. 2-1 2-2
El Dorado 1-2 4-6
Rosemont 0-3 3-7
Softball
Delta League
League Overall
Elk Grove 0-0 8-0
St. Francis 0-0 5-1
Cosumnes Oaks 0-0 4-2
Sheldon 0-0 3-2
Pleasant Grove 0-0 3-3
Franklin 0-0 2-5
Davis 0-0 3-7
Greater Sacramento
League Overall
Cordova 0-0 3-4
West Campus 0-0 1-1
Natomas 0-0 1-7
Valley 0-0 0-0
Johnson 0-0 0-0
Florin 0-0 0-0
Metro League
League Overall
McClatchy 0-0 3-1
Monterey Trail 0-0 5-2
River City 0-0 4-4
Laguna Creek 0-0 1-5
Grant 0-0 0-0
Burbank 0-0 0-0
Kennedy 0-0 0-3
Sierra Valley
League Overall
Liberty Ranch 2-0 2-0
Galt 1-0 3-7
Bradshaw Chris. 1-0 1-0
Rosemont 0-1 3-9
Union Mine 0-1 3-2
El Dorado 0-2 0-2
