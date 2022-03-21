High School Baseball Standings

(as of 3/21/2022)

Delta League

                                  League              Overall

Elk Grove                     3-0                      6-2

Davis                           3-0                      3-4

Jesuit                           2-1                      3-5

Sheldon                        0-0                      3-3

Franklin                        1-2                      6-3

Cosumnes Oaks             0-3                      1-6

Pleasant Grove              0-3                      2-6

Greater Sacramento

                                   League              Overall

Cordova                       0-0                      3-4

Johnson                       0-0                      4-6

Natomas                      0-0                      1-8

Florin                           0-0                      1-5

Valley                          0-0                      0-2

West Campus               0-0                      0-1

Metro League

                                  League              Overall

McClatchy                    2-0                      9-0

Laguna Creek               2-0                      4-3

River City                     2-0                      8-3

Burbank                       0-2                      4-4

Grant                           0-2                      3-4

Monterey Trail               0-2                      5-5

Kennedy                       0-0                      7-2

Sierra Valley

                                   League              Overall

Union Mine                  2-1                      5-4

Liberty Ranch              2-1                      4-4

Galt                            2-1                      7-4

Bradshaw Chris.          2-1                      2-2

El Dorado                   1-2                      4-6

Rosemont                  0-3                      3-7

Softball

Delta League

                                  League              Overall

Elk Grove                     0-0                      8-0

St. Francis                   0-0                      5-1

Cosumnes Oaks           0-0                      4-2

Sheldon                      0-0                      3-2

Pleasant Grove            0-0                      3-3

Franklin                      0-0                      2-5

Davis                         0-0                      3-7

Greater Sacramento

                                   League              Overall

Cordova                       0-0                      3-4

West Campus               0-0                      1-1

Natomas                      0-0                      1-7

Valley                          0-0                      0-0

Johnson                       0-0                      0-0

Florin                           0-0                      0-0

Metro League

                                  League              Overall

McClatchy                    0-0                      3-1

Monterey Trail              0-0                      5-2

River City                    0-0                      4-4

Laguna Creek              0-0                      1-5

Grant                          0-0                      0-0

Burbank                      0-0                      0-0

Kennedy                      0-0                      0-3

Sierra Valley

                                 League              Overall

Liberty Ranch             2-0                      2-0

Galt                          1-0                      3-7

Bradshaw Chris.         1-0                      1-0

Rosemont                  0-1                      3-9

Union Mine                0-1                      3-2

El Dorado                  0-2                      0-2

