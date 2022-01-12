Monday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

Metro Conference

Grant 76, Monterey Trail 65

Grant                  19             23             17              17              76

Monterey Tr         13             15             16             21             65

MT Scoring: (FG – 57%; 3pt-14%) Lewis 23, McAlister 15, Kelly 10

Girls Basketball

Metro Conference

Monterey Trail vs. Grant

Boys Soccer

Kennedy 1, Laguna Creek 0

Monterey Trail 4, Burbank 0

Goals – Zaragoza, Garcia, Singh, Lai

Girls Soccer

Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy

Monterey Trail 8, Burbank 0

Goals – Tiana Johnson (MT) 4 G’s; Borrego (MT) 2 G’s

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Girls Basketball

Delta League –

Pleasant Grove vs. Franklin, ppd. (COVID-19 protocol)

Davis 57, Elk Grove 13

St. Francis vs. Cosumnes Oaks

Girls Soccer

Cordova 18, Florin 0

Pleasant Grove 1, St. Francis 0

Franklin 0, Elk Grove 0

Davis 10, Sheldon 0

Rosemont 3, Bradshaw Chr 0

Valley vs. Natomas

Boys Soccer

Pleasant Grove 1, Jesuit 0

Goal – Dylan Elrod

Franklin 4, Elk Grove 2

Davis 1, Sheldon 0

Rosemont vs. Bradshaw Chr.

Valley 1, Natomas 0 

Boys Wrestling

Elk Grove vs. Sheldon/Cosumnes Oaks, ppd. (Re-scheduled 1/22)

Sheldon 48, Cosumnes Oaks 21

Individual results:

106 - David Nguyen loss by pin

113 - Sumit Rana win by forfeit

120 - Chris Gonzales win by points

126 - Josh Cecil win by forfeit

132 - Andres Aguilar win by points

138 - Ali Ahmad loss by points

145 - Vaying Xiong win by pin

152 - Caden Diamond win by forfeit

160 - Loss by forfeit

170 - Loss forfeit

182 - Double forfeit

195 - Aaron Vang win by forfeit

220 - Mohamed Alnassiri win by pin

285 - Wade Wells win by forfeit

Pleasant Grove 39, Jesuit 31

Davis 39, Pleasant Grove 24

Boys Basketball

Union Mine 63, Bradshaw Chr. 62

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

Delta League –

Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove

Elk Grove vs. Davis

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Jesuit, ppd. (COVID-19 Protocol)

Metro Conference

Laguna Creek 59, Monterey Trail 45

Girls Basketball

Metro Conference –

Laguna Creek vs. Monterey Trail

Boys Soccer

River City vs. Monterey Trail

Grant 6, Laguna Creek 1

Girls Soccer

Monterey Trail vs. River City

Laguna Creek 7, Grant 0

AHL Hockey

Henderson 5, Stockton 2

HENDERSON, Nev. - Justin Kirkland netted his fourth goal in the last seven games and Matthew Phillips scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season, but the Stockton Heat (21-6-2-1) dropped a Wednesday contest at Henderson (16-8-2-1) by a 5-2 final score at Orleans Arena.

The Silver Knights scored in the opening minute, Zack Hayes lighting the lamp just 34 seconds into the action for the only goal of the first frame. Kirkland answered at the 6:03 mark of the second, collecting a stretch pass from Greg Moro and scoring on a breakaway to even the score. 

The tie lasted for the next 1:39, with Henderson’s Ben Jones putting the home team on top, the first of three for the home side in the second period and four unanswered to gain control of the game. Phillips scored Stockton’s second, a power play tally with assists from Kirkland and Nick DeSimone, with 10 seconds left in the contest to produce the 5-2 tally.

Stockton has one game remaining on its seven-game road trip, Friday at Bakersfield, and is now 3-3-0-0 since the trip started on January 2. 

NOTABLE

  • Justin Kirkland’s seven goals are the most he’s had in any season with the Heat, besting his previous high of six in 2019-20 (53 games played). He registered his first multi-point game of the season.
  • Matthew Phillips notched his team-leading 12th goal of the season, breaking a tie with Jakob Pelletier.
  • Greg Moro has registered at least a point in four of five games played this season.
  • The Heat have outshot opponents in 13 consecutive games, dating back to December 7.
  • Stockton is now 1-1-1-0 against Henderson on the year.

 

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-6

STK PK - 2-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Sven Bartschi (1g,1a)

Second - Pavel Dorofeyev (1g,1a)

Third - Logan Thompson (41 svs)

GOALIES

W - Logan Thompson (41 saves on 43 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (23 saves on 28 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat conclude their seven-game road trip Friday at Bakersfield, a 7 p.m. start, and will return home on Saturday for a 7 p.m. puck drop against Tucson at Stockton Arena.

(courtesy Stockton Heat)

email - egsports@valleyoakpress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG