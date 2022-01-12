Monday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Metro Conference
Grant 76, Monterey Trail 65
Grant 19 23 17 17 76
Monterey Tr 13 15 16 21 65
MT Scoring: (FG – 57%; 3pt-14%) Lewis 23, McAlister 15, Kelly 10
Girls Basketball
Metro Conference
Monterey Trail vs. Grant
Boys Soccer
Kennedy 1, Laguna Creek 0
Monterey Trail 4, Burbank 0
Goals – Zaragoza, Garcia, Singh, Lai
Girls Soccer
Laguna Creek vs. Kennedy
Monterey Trail 8, Burbank 0
Goals – Tiana Johnson (MT) 4 G’s; Borrego (MT) 2 G’s
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Girls Basketball
Delta League –
Pleasant Grove vs. Franklin, ppd. (COVID-19 protocol)
Davis 57, Elk Grove 13
St. Francis vs. Cosumnes Oaks
Girls Soccer
Cordova 18, Florin 0
Pleasant Grove 1, St. Francis 0
Franklin 0, Elk Grove 0
Davis 10, Sheldon 0
Rosemont 3, Bradshaw Chr 0
Valley vs. Natomas
Boys Soccer
Pleasant Grove 1, Jesuit 0
Goal – Dylan Elrod
Franklin 4, Elk Grove 2
Davis 1, Sheldon 0
Rosemont vs. Bradshaw Chr.
Valley 1, Natomas 0
Boys Wrestling
Elk Grove vs. Sheldon/Cosumnes Oaks, ppd. (Re-scheduled 1/22)
Sheldon 48, Cosumnes Oaks 21
Individual results:
106 - David Nguyen loss by pin
113 - Sumit Rana win by forfeit
120 - Chris Gonzales win by points
126 - Josh Cecil win by forfeit
132 - Andres Aguilar win by points
138 - Ali Ahmad loss by points
145 - Vaying Xiong win by pin
152 - Caden Diamond win by forfeit
160 - Loss by forfeit
170 - Loss forfeit
182 - Double forfeit
195 - Aaron Vang win by forfeit
220 - Mohamed Alnassiri win by pin
285 - Wade Wells win by forfeit
Pleasant Grove 39, Jesuit 31
Davis 39, Pleasant Grove 24
Boys Basketball
Union Mine 63, Bradshaw Chr. 62
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Delta League –
Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove
Elk Grove vs. Davis
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Jesuit, ppd. (COVID-19 Protocol)
Metro Conference –
Laguna Creek 59, Monterey Trail 45
Girls Basketball
Metro Conference –
Laguna Creek vs. Monterey Trail
Boys Soccer
River City vs. Monterey Trail
Grant 6, Laguna Creek 1
Girls Soccer
Monterey Trail vs. River City
Laguna Creek 7, Grant 0
AHL Hockey
Henderson 5, Stockton 2
HENDERSON, Nev. - Justin Kirkland netted his fourth goal in the last seven games and Matthew Phillips scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season, but the Stockton Heat (21-6-2-1) dropped a Wednesday contest at Henderson (16-8-2-1) by a 5-2 final score at Orleans Arena.
The Silver Knights scored in the opening minute, Zack Hayes lighting the lamp just 34 seconds into the action for the only goal of the first frame. Kirkland answered at the 6:03 mark of the second, collecting a stretch pass from Greg Moro and scoring on a breakaway to even the score.
The tie lasted for the next 1:39, with Henderson’s Ben Jones putting the home team on top, the first of three for the home side in the second period and four unanswered to gain control of the game. Phillips scored Stockton’s second, a power play tally with assists from Kirkland and Nick DeSimone, with 10 seconds left in the contest to produce the 5-2 tally.
Stockton has one game remaining on its seven-game road trip, Friday at Bakersfield, and is now 3-3-0-0 since the trip started on January 2.
NOTABLE
- Justin Kirkland’s seven goals are the most he’s had in any season with the Heat, besting his previous high of six in 2019-20 (53 games played). He registered his first multi-point game of the season.
- Matthew Phillips notched his team-leading 12th goal of the season, breaking a tie with Jakob Pelletier.
- Greg Moro has registered at least a point in four of five games played this season.
- The Heat have outshot opponents in 13 consecutive games, dating back to December 7.
- Stockton is now 1-1-1-0 against Henderson on the year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 1-for-6
STK PK - 2-for-3
THREE STARS
First - Sven Bartschi (1g,1a)
Second - Pavel Dorofeyev (1g,1a)
Third - Logan Thompson (41 svs)
GOALIES
W - Logan Thompson (41 saves on 43 shots faced)
L - Dustin Wolf (23 saves on 28 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat conclude their seven-game road trip Friday at Bakersfield, a 7 p.m. start, and will return home on Saturday for a 7 p.m. puck drop against Tucson at Stockton Arena.
(courtesy Stockton Heat)
