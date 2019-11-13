The Sac-Joaquin Section Cross-Country Sub-Section Meet was held in Angel’s Camp on Nov. 9 and featured five Elk Grove Unified School District varsity teams, which are moving on to the Nov. 16 SJS Cross-Country Championships at Willow Hill in Folsom.
Sheldon varsity boys team advanced after placing sixth, as did Pleasant Grove varsity boys team, which finished ninth. Cosumnes Oaks varsity boys team also advanced with their 10th place finish.
Sheldon’s Patrick McGonigle finished third with his time of 16:08.7, Aidan Singh finished eighth with his time of 16:18.8 and Cosumnes Oaks’ Garrett Stiehl finished 16th with a time of 16:52.1. Monterey Trail’s Jay Ninh finished with his time of 17:27.5.
Cosumnes Oaks varsity girls team placed fourth at Sub-Sections, and Sheldon finished 10th as a varsity girls team.
For the top 10 individuals, Pleasant Grove’s Mykell Bouwhuis advanced with her time of 21:12.5, as did Franklin’s Hannah Moore (21:23.9).
In the D II race, Elk Grove’s Abigail Ribet advanced with her time of 21:09.8.
In the D III varsity boys race, Florin’s Jorge Cardenas advanced with his time of 16:48.3.
