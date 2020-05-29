After their chance to earn a league championship, section banner or state title was taken away earlier this year, boys volleyball players across the City of Elk Grove received some good news when the Optimist All-Star boys volleyball teams were announced.
The Optimist Club of Sacramento said that although the two All-Star games won’t be played this year due to the novel coronavirus shutting down sports, it wanted to recognize deserving players.
Jake Lawas of Cosumnes Oaks (outside hitter), Avneet Brar (setter) and Joseph Solomon (outside hitter/middle blocker) of Elk Grove High School, Joshua Cline (outside hitter/middle hitter) of Franklin, who is headed to U.C. Merced, Kaleb Drake (middle blocker/outside hitter) and Alex George (outside hitter) of Laguna Creek were selected for the large schools south team. Drake is headed to Cosumnes River College and George is headed to Cal State University, Sacramento.
Shawn Nguyen (setter) and Benjamin On (outside hitter) of Monterey Trail, Prescott Williams (outside hitter/setter) of Pleasant Grove, and Jake Manning (middle blocker) and Brandon Pham (setter) of Sheldon finished the list of Elk Grove area athletes on the large schools south team. Manning will attend college at Urbana University.
