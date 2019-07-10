Chief instructor John Limcaco took 18 of his students from the International Karate Foundation in Elk Grove to compete at the 2019 AAU National Karate Championships in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The tournament took place from July 4-6, with over 2,000 athletes participating. IKF Sacramento took the nationals by storm, capturing 58 gold medals, 18 silver, 12 bronze and one Grand Championship award.
The team was led by eight-year-old Edmond Zhuo who entered seven events and took all gold in every one of his events.
The team has been training seven days a week for the past four months.
Izel Castillo, a senior at Monterey Trail High School, was named the top female athlete in the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) program for the sport of karate. She earned five gold medals.
Five students who competed at the National Championships will be competing at USA team trials in Chicago July 11-14 in order to try to qualify for the Junior National Olympic team. The top two will be able to compete in future competitions later in the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.