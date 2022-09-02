Penny Ngai's car is on cruise control about six days a week, virtually driving itself to Elevate Gymnastics Academy in Elk Grove. She has driven her three sons for years to their gymnastics practices at Elevate to perfect their skills under coach Ron Howard.
It was youngest son Preston who just a few days ago became the one who reached the pinnacle of the sport for his age, 16. He was the national champion at the USA Jr. National Tournament in Florida in the still rings. And, he's one of only 13 young men who are now a part of the 2022-2023 USA Junior National team.
Howard said the still rings aren't Ngai's best event.
"He's really good elsewhere, but He's great on the pommel horse," Howard said. "At (the Junior Nationals) you've got to hit them all at the right time. He nailed rings two days in a row just perfect. He'd be our pommel horse champion if he'd hit it perfect two days in a row."
Because of this accomplishment, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen made a special appearance Thursday at Elevate's facility on Dwight Road to honor Ngai with a resolution from the city.
"It is important to me as mayor to celebrate our residents and our student-athletes," she said. "It inspires the next generation to also work hard and through discipline and determination and perseverance, they can accomplish anything."
Ngai is now the first male national champion that has come from the gymnastics school, owned by Debbie Meyer. Since 1996 she's churned out lots of outstanding gymnasts of both genders from her 45,000 square foot facility on Dwight Road.
"I've had many boys come this close from making the Jr. National team," she said holding her thumb and forefinger next to each other, almost touching. "Preston now gets to represent the United States all around the world and will be getting international assignments."
Preston is a student at Rio Valley Charter School who has grown up in a gymnastics family. His brothers Cameron and Brandon came before him as elite gymnasts. But, it was little brother who earned himself a spot on the USA's Jr. National squad.
"He has the talent to be an Olympian," Howard said. "He is in the perfect age group of 16 to go to the Junior World's (championships) in 2023."
He scored 155.035 points to win the still rings title in Tampa Aug. 18-20. That success came after weeks of practicing about 25 hours a week on the equipment at Elevate.
Penny says she had Preston bouncing on the trampoline at home as a toddler and he eventually followed his older brothers into gymnastics practices and it caught on with him.
"It's such a good sport for other things, too," Penny said. "It contributes to good balance and so many things that will help you in life."
She said her boys successes thus far in the sports started with good diet.
"We do eat healthy in our home," Ngai said. "He does eat a lot of fruits and we push him some vegetables, too. We eat some meat that is flavored well and tastes good."
Preston will be a part of Team USA's Junior National Gymnasts squad through August of 2023.
