American River College, which defeated Siskiyous 35-14 on Oct. 19, will take on Sierra at home Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.
Among EGUSD alumni who helped the Beavers in their win was Terrell Littlejohn (Pleasant Grove), who had 46 receiving yards. Jeremiah Johnson, who also graduated from Pleasant Grove, rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Vonathon Allen (Sheldon) rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, George Spithorst (Elk Grove) had a team-leading 10 tackles, forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.
In Sacramento City College’s 27-3 win over West Hills Coalinga, Jet Green (Pleasant Grove) had five tackles. Johnnie Nolen (Franklin) had three tackles.
Germaine Spearman (Monterey Trail), Sam Brooks (Sheldon), Max Green (Pleasant Grove) and Daniel Ross (Franklin) had two tackles apiece. Jamar Reese (Valley) had six receiving yards.
The Panthers’ next game is Saturday at Fresno at 1 p.m.
Sac State, which defeated Montana 49-22, will play at Cal Poly Saturday at 5 p.m.
UC Davis hosts Weber State Saturday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.