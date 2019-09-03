Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Colorado Rockies went 1 for 2 with a run and a walk on Aug. 26 in the Rockies’ 3-1 win over the Braves.
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 1 for 4 with a run, home run and RBI on Aug. 27 in the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum) went 1 for 4 on Aug. 27 in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 win over the Braves.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, was named Texas League Player of the Year on Aug. 28 after driving in 81 runs, 117 hits and 59 RBI in 108 games when he was with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. Most recently, Carlson went 0 for 4 on Aug. 27 against New Orleans but is batting .385 with three homers, 20 hits and 11 runs since being promoted to Triple-A.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) was assigned to the Dayton Dragons, the Class A club of the Cincinnati Reds, on Aug. 26, and pitched one inning and gave up six earned runs on six hits and one walk in the Dragons’ 13-2 loss to Lake County.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 1 for 3 with one run and two walks and stole a base on Aug. 26 in Erie’s 7-6 loss to Richmond.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A ball club of the Chicago White Sox, went 2 for 4 with one run on Aug. 27 in the Knights’ in Charlotte’s 10-6 loss to Durham.
