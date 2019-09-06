Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Colorado Rockies went 0 for 1 with one RBI on Sept. 2 in the Rockies’ 16-9 loss to the Dodgers.
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBI on Sept. 2 in the Mets’ 7-3 win over Washington.
Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum) went 1 for 4 with one run, one home run and one RBI in the Blue Jays’ 7-2 loss to the Braves.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 3 for 5 with one run, one home run and one RBI on Sept. 2 in Memphis’ 9-6 loss to Iowa.
David Hernandez (EGHS alum) of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A ball club of the New York Yankees, pitched one-third of an inning on Sept. 3 and gave up three earned runs on one hits and two walks in the RailRiders’ 14-13 win over Syracuse.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 1 for 3 with a stolen base on Sept. 2 in the SeaWolves’ 4-0 win over Akron.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Dayton Dragons, the Class A club of the Cincinnati Reds, pitched four and two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 31 and gave up three hits in a scoreless appearance in the Dragons’ 5-4 loss to West Michigan.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A ball club of the Chicago White Sox, went 5 for 5 with two runs and two RBI on Sept. 2 in the Knights’ 7-6 loss to Norfolk.
