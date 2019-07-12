Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, is on the seven-day injured list.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 3 for 5 with three runs on July 9 in Springfield’s 7-2 win over Tulsa.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Double-A Birmingham Barons, the affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, went 1 for 5 with one RBI on July 9 in Birmingham’s 4-2 loss to Pensacola.
