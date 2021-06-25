Nick Madrigal (Elk Grove High School alum) of the Chicago White Sox is on the 60-day injured list.
Derek Hill (Elk Grove High School alum) of the Detroit Tigers, is on rehab assignment with the Lakeland Flying Tigers.
Dom Nunez (Elk Grove High School alum) of the Colorado Rockies went 1 for 4 on June 20 in the Rockies’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers.
Dylan Carlson (Elk Grove High School alum) of the St. Louis Cardinals went 0 for 3 on June 20 in the Cardinals’ 1-0 loss.
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets is on the 10-day injured list.
Rowdy Tellez (EGHS alum) of the Toronto Blue Jays went 0 for 1 on June 18 in the Blue Jays’ 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
