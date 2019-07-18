Rowdy Tellez (Elk Grove High School graduate) of the Toronto Blue Jays went 0 for 1 on July 14 in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss to the Yankees.
David Hernandez (EGHS alum) of the Cincinnati Reds gave up one earned run on one hit and one walk on July 13 against Colorado in the Reds’ 17-9 win.
J.D. Davis (EGHS alum) of the New York Mets went 0 for 2 with one run and two walks on July 12 against the Marlins in the Mets’ 8-4 loss.
David Freitas (EGHS alum) of the San Antonio Missions, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A team, went 1 for 2 with one RBI and two walks on July 13 in the Missions’ 8-2 win over Omaha.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, is on the seven-day injured list.
Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Albuquerque Isotopes went 3 for 4 with two runs, two home runs, two RBI and one walk on July 14 in Albuquerque’s 12-3 win over El Paso.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 1 for 3 with one run on July 14 in the SeaWolves’ 6-5 win over Altoona.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 0 for 4 on July 14 in Springfield’s 3-2 win over Arkansas.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Double-A Birmingham Barons, the affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, went 0 for 3 on July 13 in the Barons’ 6-3 loss to Jackson.
