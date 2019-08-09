J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 1 for 3 Aug. 7 in the Mets’ 7-2 win over the Marlins.
David Hernandez (EGHS alum) of the Cincinnati Reds pitched two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 5 and gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks in the Reds’ 7-4 win over the Angels.
Rowdy Tellez of the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A club of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum), went 2 for 5 with one run on Aug. 6 in Buffalo’s 7-5 loss to Toledo.
Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Albuquerque Isotopes went 1 for 4 with one run and one RBI on Aug. 5 in Albuquerque’s 5-4 win over Nashville.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, was sent on a rehab assignment July 31 to the AZL Reds and pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs and four hits the same day in the Reds’ 7-6 win over AZL Indians Blue.
Matt Manning (Sheldon High School alum) of the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A club of the Detroit Tigers, pitched seven innings on Aug. 3 and gave up three earned runs on four hits and one walk to earn his ninth win of the year.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 0 for 4 on Aug. 6 in Erie’s 2-0 loss to Portland.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 0 for 4 on Aug. 6 in Springfield’s 10-0 loss to Tulsa.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum), who was assigned to the Charlotte Knights on July 31, the Triple-A team of the Chicago White Sox, went 0 for 4 with one run and a walk on Aug. 6.
