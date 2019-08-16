Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) was called up to the Major Leagues on Aug. 13 when the Colorado Rockies selected his contract from the Albuquerque Isotopes. Nunez went 1 for 4 with one run and one home run and one RBI in his first Major League game, which the Rockies lost 9-3 against the Diamondbacks.
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 1 for 3 with one walk on Aug. 13 in the Mets’ 5-3 loss to Atlanta.
Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum) went 0 for 1 on July 14 4-2 loss to the Yankees.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) is on a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Reds and pitched one scoreless inning on Aug. 12 and struck out one in the Reds’ 6-4 win over the Arizona League Cubs 1.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 2 for 4 with two runs, one home run and three RBI on Aug. 13 in Erie’s 10-5 win over Reading.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 0 for 4 with one walk on Aug. 13 in the Cardinals’ 15-5 loss to Tulsa.
