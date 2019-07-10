Rowdy Tellez (Elk Grove High School graduate) of the Toronto Blue Jays went 1 for 4 with one run and an RBI on July 7 in the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win over Baltimore.
J.D. Davis (EGHS graduate) of the New York Mets went 0 for 1 on July 7 in the Mets’ 8-3 loss to the Phillies.
David Hernandez of the Cincinnati Reds pitched one inning on July 7 and gave up three earned runs on four hits and struck out one in the Reds’ 11-1 loss to Cleveland.
David Freitas of the San Antonio Missions, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a walk on July 6 in the Missions’ 5-2 win over New Orleans.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, is on the seven-day injured list.
Matt Manning (Sheldon High School alum) of the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A club of the Detroit Tigers, pitched four and one-third of an inning on July 2 and gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks and struck out four in Erie’s 5-4 win over Binghampton .
Derek Hill (EGHS graduate) of the Erie SeaWolves, went 0 for 4 on July 5 in Erie’s 3-0 loss to Altoona.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 0 for 2 with two walks on July 5 in the Cardinals’ 3-0 loss to Arkansas.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Double-A Birmingham Barons, the affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, went 1 for 4 with one run on July 5 in Birmingham’s 7-3 win over Pensacola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.