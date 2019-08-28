Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Colorado Rockies went 0 for 4 on Aug. 23 in the Rockies’ 8-3 loss to the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 2 for 3 with a walk on Aug. 25 against the Braves. Davis also earned the MLB Play of the Week for a catch he made in left field facing the left field fence against Cleveland on Aug. 22.
Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum) went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk on Aug. 25 against the Mariners.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 1 for 5 with one run on Aug. 25 in the Redbirds’ 9-2 win over Omaha.
David Hernandez (Elk Grove High School alum) of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the New York Yankees’ Triple-A club, pitched one scoreless inning on Aug. 23 and struck out three in the RailRiders’ 11-4 win over Lehigh Valley.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) was assigned to the Dayton Dragons, the Class A club of the Cincinnati Reds, on Aug. 26.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 0 for 2 with two walks and one strike out on Aug. 25 in the SeaWolves’ 3-2 loss to Harrisburg.
Matt Manning (Sheldon High School alum) of the Erie SeaWolves pitched five and two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 25, giving up three earned runs on six hits and one walk and striking out six in taking the loss.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A ball club of the Chicago White Sox, went 1 for 5 with one run on Aug. 25 in Charlotte’s 8-1 loss to Norfolk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.