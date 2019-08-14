J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 1 for 4 with one run on Aug. 11 in the Mets’ 7-4 loss to the Nationals.
David Hernandez (EGHS alum) of the Cincinnati Reds pitched one and two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 8, giving up six hits, five earned runs, two walks and striking out one.
Rowdy Tellez of the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A club of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum), went 1 for 4 with one run on Aug. 11 against Columbus in Buffalo’s 4-3 loss.
Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Albuquerque Isotopes went 1 for 3 with two runs, a home run, an RBI and a walk on Aug. 11 in Albuquerque’s 6-5 win over Round Rock.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, is on a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Reds.
Matt Manning (Sheldon High School alum) of the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A club of the Detroit Tigers, pitched six scoreless innings and gave up four hits and struck out 10 on Aug. 9 in picking up his 10th win of the year during Erie’s 4-2 win over New Hampshire.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 2 for 5 with one run, one RBI and one walk on Aug. 11 in Erie’s 8-5 loss to New Hampshire.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 3 for 5 with two runs, two home runs and two RBI in Springfield’s 7-3 win over Arkansas.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A team of the Chicago White Sox, went 1 for 3 with one run and two walks on Aug. 11.
