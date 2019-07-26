J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 0 for 1 on July 23 in the Mets’ 5-2 win over San Diego.
Other local athletes’ performances during the week included Rowdy Tellez of the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A club of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tellez (also from EGHS), went 2 for 3 with three runs, two home runs, two RBI and one walk on July 23 in the Bisons’ 8-1 win over Charlotte.
David Hernandez (EGHS alum) of the Cincinnati Reds was placed on the injured 10-day list on July 18 due to right shoulder fatigue
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, is on the seven-day injured list.
Matt Manning (Sheldon High School alum) of the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A club of the Detroit Tigers, pitched three innings and gave up three hits, one earned run, and one walk and struck out one on July 23 in the SeaWolves’ 4-3 win over Altoona.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 3 for 4 with one walk on July 24 in Erie’s 7-4 win over Altoona.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 1 for 5 with a run on July 22 in the Cardinals’ 6-2 win over Corpus Christi.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Birmingham Barons went 2 for 4 with one run and two stolen bases on July 23 in the Barons’ 1-0 win over Chattanooga.
