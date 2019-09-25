Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Colorado Rockies went 0 for 1 on Sept. 21 in the Rockies’ 4-2 win over the Dodgers’ 4-2 win.
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 1 for 2 with one run, one home run and one RBI on Sept. 22 in the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Reds.
Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum) went 0 for 3 on Sept. 22 with a walk in the Blue Jays’ 8-3 loss to the Yankees.
David Freitas (EGHS alum) of the Milwaukee Brewers went 1 for 1 on Sept. 22 against Pittsburgh in the Brewers’ 4-3 win.
