J.D. Davis (EGHS alum) of the New York Mets went 1 for 3 on July 17 in the Mets’ 14-4 win.
David Freitas (EGHS alum) of the San Antonio Missions, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A team, went 2 for 5 with one run and two RBI on July 15 in San Antonio’s 11-1 win over Nashville.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, is on the seven-day injured list.
Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Albuquerque Isotopes went 0 for 2 with two walks on July 16 in Albuquerque’s 7-2 win over Fresno.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 0 for 4 on July 17 in the SeaWolves’ 6-2 win over Akron.
Matt Manning (Sheldon High School alum) of the Erie SeaWolves pitched five innings on July 16 and gave up two earned runs on seven hits with two walks and struck out five for his fourth win of the year in Erie’s 5-3 win over Akron.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 1 for 4 with one run on July 16 in Springfield’s 10-4 loss to Amarillo.
