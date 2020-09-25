Nick Madrigal is headed to the postseason in his first MLB season thanks to the Chicago White Sox clinching a playoff berth last week. The White Sox clinched the playoff berth Sept. 17 for the first time since 2008. Madrigal went 1 for 3 in that game, a 4-3 win over the Twins.

In Madrigal’s most recent game before publication of The Elk Grove Citizen, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI in the White Sox’s 10th-inning 5-3 loss to the Indians.

Derek Hill scored a run in the Detroit Tigers’ Sept. 19 5-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

J.D. Davis of the New York Mets went 0 for 3 with a walk in the Mets’ Sept. 22 game against Tampa Bay, which the Mets won 5-2.

Although Rowdy Tellez was still on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 10-day injured list as of Sept. 23, he received good news on Sept. 22 as he was listed among the Blue Jays’ 40-man postseason player pool. The Blue Jays are the eighth seed in the American League for the postseason, which starts Sept. 29 with the Wild Card Series.