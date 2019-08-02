J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 0 for 2 with one walk on July 30 in the Mets’ 5-2 win over the White Sox .
David Hernandez (EGHS alum) of the Cincinnati Reds was activated from the 10-day injured list on July 31.
Rowdy Tellez of the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A club of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum), went 2 for 2 with two runs, one RBI and three walks on July 30 in the Bisons’ 10-8 loss to Rochester.
Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Albuquerque Isotopes went 0 for 3 with a walk on July 30 in the Istopes’ 6-3 loss to Memphis.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) of the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A team for Cincinnati, is on the seven-day injured list.
Matt Manning (Sheldon High School alum) of the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A club of the Detroit Tigers, pitched seven innings on July 29 and gave up three hits and one walk and struck out three to earn his eighth win of the year in Erie’s 7-0 win over Trenton.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 0 for 4 with one run and one walk on July 30 in Erie’s 5-1 win over Binghamton.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 0 for 3 with two walks on July 30 in the Cardinals’11-4 loss to Corpus Christi.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Birmingham Barons went 0 for 4 on July 30 in the Barons’ 1-0 loss to Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.