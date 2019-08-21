Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Colorado Rockies went 0 for 2 on Aug. 18 in the Rockies’ 7-6 win over the Marlins.
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 1 for 1 with an RBI on Aug. 18 in the Mets’ 11-5 win over the Royals.
Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum) went 0 for 2 on Aug. 18 in the Blue Jays’ 7-0 loss to the Mariners.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) was promoted to the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 15. In four games with the Redbirds, Carlson has a .412 batting average and has gone 7 for 17 with three runs, two doubles, a triple and on Aug. 18 Carlson went 2 for 5 with two runs and one home run, two RBI and one walk.
David Hernandez (Elk Grove High School alum) was released by the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 and then was picked up by the New York Yankees on Aug. 14. That same day, the Yankees assigned Hernandez to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, their Triple-A club. In Hernandez’s most recent game, he pitched two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 17 and gave up three earned runs on three hits and one walk and struck out one in the RailRiders’ 8-7 loss to Gwinnett.
Jordan Johnson (Franklin High School alum) is on a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Reds and pitched one scoreless inning on Aug. 15, giving up one hit and striking out one in the Reds’ 12-0 win over the AZL Padres 2.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 1 for 3 on Aug. 18 with one walk in the SeaWolves’ 3-2 win over Akron.
Matt Manning (Sheldon High School alum) of the Erie SeaWolves pitched five innings on Aug. 15 and earned his 11th win after giving up just one hit and striking out three in Erie’s 1-0 win over Reading.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A ball club of the Chicago White Sox, went 1 for 3 with one run and two walks on Aug. 18 in Charlotte’s 8-2 win over Columbus.
