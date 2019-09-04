Dom Nunez (EGHS alum) of the Colorado Rockies went 0 for 3 with a walk on Aug. 29 in the Rockies’ 11-8 loss.
J.D. Davis (Elk Grove High School alum) of the New York Mets went 1 for 4 with one run, a home run and an RBI on Aug. 29 in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez of the Toronto Blue Jays (EGHS alum) went 0 for 4 with a walk on Aug. 28 in the Blue Jay’s 9-4 loss to the Braves.
Dylan Carlson (EGHS alum) of the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A club of the St. Louis Cardinals, went 1 for 5 with one run and an RBI on Aug. 29 in the Redbirds’ 8-5 win over New Orleans.
Derek Hill (EGHS alum) of the Erie SeaWolves went 1 for 5 with one run on Aug. 29 in the SeaWolves’ 9-5 loss to Durham.
David Hernandez of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A club of the New York Yankees, pitched one and one-third of a scoreless inning and struck out three on Aug. 29 in the RailRiders’ 9-5 loss to Pawtucket.
Nick Madrigal (EGHS alum) of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A ball club of the Chicago White Sox, went 0 for 4 on Aug. 28 in the Knights’ 3-2 loss to Durham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.