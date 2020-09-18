Derek Hill (Elk Grove High School alum) of the Detroit Tigers pinch ran for Miguel Cabrera on Sept. 15 in the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 6-0 win over Kansas City.
Detroit hosts Cleveland tonight at 4:10 p.m. PT.
Nick Madrigal (Elk Grove High School alum) of the Chicago White Sox went 0 for 3 on Sept. 15 against Minnesota in the White Sox’s 6-2 win. Chicago’s next game is today at 11:10 a.m. PT against Minnesota.
J.D. Davis (EGHS alum) of the New York Mets went 2 for 5 on Sept. 15 in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Phillies. The Mets’ next game is today at Philadelphia at 4:05 p.m. PT.
Rowdy Tellez (EGHS alum) of the Toronto Blue Jays was on the 10-day injured list as of publication of the Elk Grove Citizen for a right knee strain.
