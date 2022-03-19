Friday's Baseball
Metro Conference
McClatchy 17, Monterey Trail 2
Notes: The Lions are now 9-0, 2-0 in the Metro following this week's two blow-out wins over the Mustangs. This is a team to reckon with in Division I this season.
Laguna Creek 11, Burbank 1
Notes: Kayhen Hedrick led the way with four RBIs on two hits to lead the Cardinals in a two-game sweep of the Titans. Laguna Creek scored five times in the fourth inning with run-scoring hits by Matthew Walkup, Jayce Nieves, Hedrick, Hilton Longman and Cameron Crowley.
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw 4, Rosemont 0
Notes: Joey Grandchamp and Dylan Wood combined on a one-hit shutout of the Wolverines. Grandchamp went 4 2/3 innings and allowed the one hit while striking out four. Wood pitched the final two-and-a-third innings. Jonathan Wiser had a double and two RBIs.
College
Cosumnes River 7, American River 0
Notes: Nate Thompson (Elk Grove H.S.) was the winning pitcher going seven innings, allowing just three hits. Dylan Brown had a double and triple and drove in a pair of runs for the Hawks.
Toy Named State Pitcher of the Week https://t.co/BlKHAeyLpJ— CRC Hawks Softball (@CRCSoftball) March 18, 2022
Softball
Franklin 11, Rosemont 0
Notes: Coach Racheal Hooper's girls have now won two in a row. Hooper is a former power hitter at Cosumnes River College and has returned to her alma mater to coach its softball program.
Cora Ellis rips a 3-run homer over the left field fence to give Franklin an 11-0 lead over Rosemont ! @MikeCody23 @TylerCody34 @FHSAthletics2 @EGCSports pic.twitter.com/Yn0bTKoqfE— Ray Iaea Photography (@IaeaRay) March 18, 2022
