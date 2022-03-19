NateThompson

Elk Grove H.S. graduate Nate Thompson threw seven shutout innings Friday in Cosumnes River College's 7-0 win over American River College. Thompson scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked three. Cameron Orr pitched the final two innings striking out two as the Hawks swept a three-game series with the Beavers.

 Photo by Jonathan Wong

Friday's Baseball

Metro Conference

McClatchy 17, Monterey Trail 2

Notes: The Lions are now 9-0, 2-0 in the Metro following this week's two blow-out wins over the Mustangs. This is a team to reckon with in Division I this season.

Laguna Creek 11, Burbank 1

Notes: Kayhen Hedrick led the way with four RBIs on two hits to lead the Cardinals in a two-game sweep of the Titans. Laguna Creek scored five times in the fourth inning with run-scoring hits by Matthew Walkup, Jayce Nieves, Hedrick, Hilton Longman and Cameron Crowley.

Sierra Valley Conference

Bradshaw 4, Rosemont 0

Notes: Joey Grandchamp and Dylan Wood combined on a one-hit shutout of the Wolverines. Grandchamp went 4 2/3 innings and allowed the one hit while striking out four. Wood pitched the final two-and-a-third innings. Jonathan Wiser had a double and two RBIs.

College

Cosumnes River 7, American River 0

Notes: Nate Thompson (Elk Grove H.S.) was the winning pitcher going seven innings, allowing just three hits. Dylan Brown had a double and triple and drove in a pair of runs for the Hawks.

Softball

Franklin 11, Rosemont 0

Notes: Coach Racheal Hooper's girls have now won two in a row. Hooper is a former power hitter at Cosumnes River College and has returned to her alma mater to coach its softball program.

