It will be Saturday when the Sac-Joaquin Section will establish playoff brackets for area boys and girls basketball and soccer teams. If everything plays out as predicted – which means there are no upsets – it could be a coin flip or two will determine whether a team goes on into the post-season or they turn in the uniforms.
The most probable coin flip will be in the Delta League where it is very likely Davis, Elk Grove and Franklin will finish in a tie for fourth and the final playoff spot from that league. Jesuit (11-0) won the Delta outright Wednesday with a 71-59 win at Sheldon (9-2) which means the Huskies will get the number two seed and Pleasant Grove with a 5-9 record will get the seed for finishing in third place.
In fourth place are the Wildcats (4-8), along with the Blue Devils and the Thundering Herd, both a 4-7. Franklin’s season is over, according to league rules, while if Davis or Elk Grove can win their game Friday, they’ll take fourth place. But, Davis will host Jesuit and Elk Grove travels to Sheldon. Both clubs were blown out in previous meetings with these same opponents.
That sets up the realistic scenario that a coin flip will happen. The Herd and the Blue Devils both have wins earlier this season over Pleasant Grove which pit them against each other for the fourth seed out of the Delta while Franklin will be squeezed out of the playoff picture.
Metro Conference boys
Grant’s season is over and the Pacers finished 10-2 in the Metro. But, that conference championship will likely be shared with Laguna Creek and Monterey Trail. The Cardinals host Kennedy in the regular season finale Friday while the Mustangs are at Burbank. Again, barring big upsets all three of these schools will rep the Metro, and probably, be thrust into an already-crowded Division I playoff bracket alongside all the Delta teams, Folsom, Oak Ridge and Rocklin out of the Sierra Foothill League, Inderkum, Capital Christian and the best out of the south Section.
Mustang coach Robert Fields predicted this as the Division I field:
1 Folsom vs. Turlock/Pleasant Grove winner
8 Weston Ranch vs. 9 Grant
5 Capital Christian vs. 12 Downey
4 Modesto Christian vs. 13 Monterey Trail
2 Inderkum vs. Rocklin/Pitman winner
7 Laguna Creek vs. 10 Edison
6 Lincoln vs. 11 Sheldon
3 Jesuit vs. 14 Oak Ridge
That’s a bracket loaded with talented players and great teams. Frankly, anyone can win Division I this winter. Play-in games are probably going to be on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and the rest of the first round will go Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Girls Basketball
St. Francis won the Delta League and is 21-4 overall. McClatchy once again won the Metro Conference with its 22-5 mark. They’ll both be in a tough crowd of opponents in the Division I brackets for girls basketball. Folsom looks destined to be the No. 1 seed at 21-2 with perennial championship contender St. Mary’s the No. 2 seed with its 19-8 record.
Antelope and Oak Ridge both figure to be right there too, but watch for a dark horse in Monterey Trail (16-9).
In Division II is where we’ll probably see Cosumnes Oaks compete. The Wolfpack ended the regular season at 19-8. There is also a chance defending D-2 champion Laguna Creek could grab an at-large berth. Christian Brothers and Vista del Lago are the favorites in this division.
Vanden looks to be the favorite in Division III.
Latest on realignment
The second public meeting on league alignment in the Sac-Joaquin Section was Tuesday and from that came some interesting changes to the last two proposals.
The Capital Athletic League, which was initially dissolved, was restored in Tuesday’s meeting but it would drop to a Division IV league with Casa Roble, Del Campo, Oakmont, Placer, Rio Linda and Roseville. The Greater Sacramento League would contain Florin, Valley, Burbank, Johnson, Natomas and West Campus. The Golden Empire League would have Capital Christian (except for basketball), Dixon, El Camino, Foothill, Mira Loma, Pioneer and Woodland.
The north Section’s Division III leagues would be the Foothill Valley League and the Monticello Empire League. The Capital Valley Conference and the Metro Conference would remain Division II leagues with the Delta and the Sierra Foothill as the Division I leagues. The Delta would be all the Elk Grove Unified schools (with the exception of Florin and Valley) with Capital Christian basketball. Davis and St. Francis/ Jesuit would leave the Delta in this proposal and join the SFL.
Also worth noting is that the Sierra Valley Conference where Bradshaw Christian, Rosemont, El Dorado, Union Mine, Galt and Liberty Ranch are sitting would become an eight-team conference with the additions of Argonaut from Jackson and Amador from Sutter Creek.
The last proposal plopped Sacramento into the SVC, but this time it is recommended the Dragons be placed in the PVL with Bear River, Center, Colfax, Marysville, Mesa Verde and Wheatland.
The next committee meeting will be Feb. 28.
