Varick Lewis, the high-scoring guard at Monterey Trail High School, has been selected as the Northern California Player of the Week by CalHiSports.com.
The Mustangs got off to a rough start after losing their first two games, but Lewis still had 22 and 20 points in the two losses to two very solid teams, Oakland and Livermore Granada, and in the Oakland game we observed him along with Cal-Hi Sports Managing Editor Ronnie Flores at the NorCal Tip Off Classic, and although his team lost and he did not win the Player of the Game award, most of the analysts and scouts agree the 6-foot-3 Long Beach State-commit was the best player on the floor.
Since then, Varick has helped turn things around quickly for Monterey Trail and with him taking charge the team won all three games last week to improve to 3-2 on the season heading into a trip next week to play in a tournament in Virginia.
Lewis started last week with 29 points (four three-pointers), five rebounds, five assists and six steals in a 92-51 victory over Valley of Sacramento in the opening round of the Monterey Trail hosted Marc Macres Tourney. He followed that up with 33 points (two three-pointers) seven assists and seven steals in a 90-66 semifinal victory over Vacaville. Varick was even quicker in the title game and going up the ladder he finished with 37 points (five three-pointers) three rebounds, seven assists and three steals, meaning he had a hand in 51 points of a 75-60 championship game victory over Woodcreek of Roseville.
So far this season, Lewis is averaging 28.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Lewis was outstanding as a freshman for the Mustangs when he averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game, but for the 2020-2021 season that was pretty much wiped out by COVID, he went down to Castaic to play at Southern California Academy. Lewis returned home to Elk Grove for his junior season and has picked up right where he left off last year when he averaged 23.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
