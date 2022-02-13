The playoff brackets will be set Tuesday and the “play-in” games to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s basketball playoffs are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. With plenty of boys basketball teams brandishing impressive won-loss records in the region, there is one local club to watch for, the Monterey Trail Mustangs.
Coach Robert Fields’ boys finished 11-15, four games under .500, struggled with COVID-19 quarantines and inconsistent play for much of the first six weeks of the season. In mid-January the Mustangs were 1-4 in Metro Conference play. Then something happened.
“We told them after the (Jan.21) River City loss we had to win out,” Fields explained. ”That was going to be the only way we could get into the playoffs. We went out and did it.”
He let loose talented 6-4 junior Varick Lewis and buckets began to drop, teammates responded and then the Mustangs reeled off six Metro wins in a row, then dropped the regular season finale to River City, 70-65, finished 7-5 and in second place.
“Just a special talent,” Fields said of Lewis. “What I am doing is getting out of his way. He’s now driving in for a layup, a foul or pull-up jumper instead of taking a three-pointer in a crowd. He’s a good shooter, but a better scorer.”
Lewis showed that by scoring 47 points on Feb. 7 in a 86-77 win over Kennedy. Then Feb. 9 the Mustangs sprinted out of the stable and scored a school record 111 points en route to a 111-91 win over Burbank.
“The worse part for me was we gave up 91,” Fields chuckled. “Burbank wanted to go uptempo and we showed them we can get ahead of them. We worked on picking apart their zone, we practiced the shots we knew we were going to see and we scored well.”
Lewis responded with a 44-point night alongside teammate Kentrell Kelly who added 37.
“He picked them apart and had some great individual plays,” Fields said. “We got out of his way and allow his natural talent to take over. His confidence is through the roof right now.”
Now, it’s time to get ready for the excellent competition in Division I.
“We feel we are extremely talented,” Fields said. “Our El Camino loss we saw the beginning of the turn. That locker room after the game guys were sad, emotions all over the place. We told them to bottle up those emotions and never let them out again.”
Tuesday, the basketball brackets come out and the Mustangs will be seeded around 10 or 11 in Division I. They’ll open the playoffs Friday. Fields says Division I is loaded with talented teams.
“The favorites, it’s Inderkum and Modesto Christian,” he said. “I don’t want to play them in the first round. I want to win one or two before I have to play them, so we have some momentum before we have to face them. That’s why I wanted so hard to win-out (the regular season), because I didn’t want to be a 15, 16-seed and then have to play them right out the box.”
