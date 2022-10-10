Spencer Levin played the last four holes Friday in 3-under-par to easily make the cut of the Shriners’ Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin . The Monday qualifier made his first cut in five years on the PGA Tour. In Saturday’s third round Levin fired a two-under-par 69 each of the last two rounds and finished at -11, a tie for 36th place.
The former Elk Grove High School golfer credits his sudden improved play to finding an old putter in his dad’s garage and deciding to use it.
“A buddy of mine was using it and another guy walked up and said, ‘Happy Gilmore’ while he was using it,” Levin chuckled.
The putter has a large grip well down the shaft and is intended to be used with the player’s stance wide open, like a hockey player with a stick, just like Happy Gilmore putted in the famous golf movie.
“I wasn’t putting very good at all,” Levin said. “I was messing around with a split grip on a putter and then I remembered my old man had this putter in his garage. I just borrowed it. The first day I used it I putted great and I’ve been using it ever since.”
Though Levin no longer has a PGA Tour card, he can qualify for tournaments by scoring high enough on what is called the “Monday Qualifier.” Levin fired a 64 the previous Monday and was in the 144-man tournament field.
“The less you think about (putting) and stand there and hit your line is definitely the way to go,” he said. “The first day I used (the new putter) I made 11 birdies and I’ve been using it since.”
Levin turned pro in 2005. Though he’s never won on the PGA Tour, Levin has finished in the top ten 11 times. His best year was 2008 when he placed in the top ten seven times and earned $236,185.
Sport Lab CA is now open
This is a combination of batting cages, pitching mounds and high tech. It’s a level of sports facility that stands unique in Elk Grove. It’s called Sport Lab CA, at the end of Kent Street in Old Town, tucked behind Soccer World and next to a couple auto body shops.
Rick Hernandez and his sons, David and Raymond, recently opened their specialty work-out facility and to walk in, one would immediately note the baseball/softball green artificial turf. Lots of suspended nets that when completely unfolded houses six batting cages. There are pitching mounds in place for pitching lessons and practice, but in between all of this gear the high tech equipment is evident.
Because of David and Raymond’s experience in pro baseball, they brought the same kind of unique exercise machines and tech equipment you’d find in any Major League facility to Sport Lab. Similar to the devices found at golf driving ranges, the Hernandez make use of a “Trackman.” The sensor is set up behind the catcher and will give readouts on all pitches thrown including speed, spin rate, movement, and the like.
Both David and Raymond use their experiences in the pros to teach their students every aspect of the game. David pitched 10 seasons in the Majors, most of it with Arizona. Raymond started in the minors with the D-backs, but an injury diverted him into coaching. He eventually became a Class A manager for three years in the Astros’ organization.
“In 2020, I was essentially home and my brother was home and he asked me to train him,” Raymond said. “With my experience with the Astros I got some equipment and information on on things like how to move, lifting, throwing bullpens. We got to work.”
Some guys around the area began working out with the Hernandez boys and it grew into this facility in just a matter of a couple years.
“Sport Lab started with seven people,” Raymond said. Those guys included Aiden Jimenez, who is now pitching at Oregon State. He’s the son of former Major Leaguer and now Elk Grove Police officer Jason Jimenez. David is now living back in Elk Grove. He last pitched in the Cleveland organization in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
In finding the right kind of building to house this kind of sports facility was a bit of a challenge, but the Hernandez’ didn’t want to look outside of Elk Grove.
“We want to be in Elk Grove,” Raymond said. “Me, my brother, my dad, our family, we know what this city has given us. Coach (Jeff) Carlson and Elk Grove High School, Coach (Tony) Bloomfield at CRC. Some people said, ‘why don’t you go to south Sac?’ We said, ‘We want to be here. I want to help these guys.’”
At the time I visited, a softball team connected with Joe Henderson’s LTG organization was taking batting practice. So, it’s open to lots more than baseball players.
“I want to help all athletes,” Raymond said.
Most of their sessions are open to groups or teams.
Larson out of NASCAR playoffs
Last season’s NASCAR Cup champion, Kyle Larson, was eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs Sunday after the race at the Charlotte Roval track.
Larson had mechanical issues and was eliminated by just a two-point margin. Sunday’s Round of 12 finale eliminated the bottom four drivers from the playoffs before next weekend’s Round of 8 opener at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“Obviously mad at myself,” Larson said after the race. “My team did a great job today and I just messed up for no reason. Got loose, hit the wall and broke a part. It’s tough when it’s on you, but my team did a great job all year. I just made too many mistakes all year long and again today.”
