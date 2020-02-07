Wrestling teams in the Sierra Valley Conference, Delta League and the Metro League will take to the mat Saturday for league championships after the Sac-Joaquin Section held its wrestling team dual tournament last weekend.
Monterey Trail and Laguna Creek will compete in the Metro League Championships at Monterey Trail High School at 9 a.m., Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove, Sheldon, Franklin and Cosumnes Oaks will be among the schools competing at the Delta League meet at Sheldon High School, and Bradshaw Christian will compete at the SVC meet, which they will also host.
Elk Grove reached the second round of the SJS DI Wrestling Team Duals on Feb. 1, beating Turlock 44-29 in the first round before being knocked out of the tournament by Vacaville 63-13.
Monterey Trail lost to Vacaville in the first round 71-12 and Franklin lost to Oakdale in the first round 63-3.
