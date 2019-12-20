The Laguna Creek Sports Club 18-and-under tennis team shows off their third place banner after competing at nationals. The Laguna Creek Sports Club competed in the JTT Coed National Championships in San Antonio, Texas in November and its 18-year old team finished third in the nation and clinched a close tiebreak at 47-47 to secure third place against Midwest.
The team roster is:
Tyler Shih, Patrick Wall, Henry Huang, Mia Linam, Alexis Sam, Kaitlyn Rausa, and Jan Silva.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.