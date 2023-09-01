Big wins for Laguna Creek and Bradshaw Christian in Week Two high school football games in the area, while Elk Grove hands Menlo-Atherton a gift in the Herd’s 2023 home opener. Here are this week’s game summaries.
Laguna Creek 39, Roseville 30
The Cardinals won their second in a row thanks to running back Armon Thorntona’s 289 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
LineScore 1 2 3 4 Total
Laguna Creek (2-1) 6 6 14 13 39
Roseville (2-1) 7 0 16 7 30
Bradshaw Christian 51, Pacheco 14
It was an early track meet for the Pride as they scored 38 points in the first quarter of the game played at Los Banos. Bradshaw is now 2-1 on the season.
LineScore 1 2 3 4 Total
Bradshaw Chr. (2-1) 38 0 13 0 51
Pacheco (1-1) 8 0 0 6 14
Menlo/Atherton 20, Elk Grove 14
The Thundering Herd could not overcome three lost fumbles and an interception in the first half of their home opener. Toss in two costly penalties that stopped drives and it was a frustrating night for Elk Grove and coach John Heffernan.
“Our kids stopped blocking their assignments,” he said. “We started turning the ball over. Then we’d get a good play and a penalty. Something good and get pushed back, then we’d make a mistake on an assignment. Self-inflicted wounds all night.”
The Bears’ Xander Eschelman was 23-of-32 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
LineScore 1 2 3 4 Total
Menlo/Atherton 0 7 13 0 20
Elk Grove (1-2) 7 0 7 0 14
(see full game statistics below)
St. Francis 28, Monterey Trail 21
The Mustangs remained winless this season but had a chance late in the end to at least come from 28-7 down. An interception by St. Francis ended the comeback. Monterey Trail had 335 yards total offense with Denzel Butler gaining 77 yards on the grounds. Joseph Barrientos threw for 126 yards. Vontrelle Waffer had a six-yard and a 21-yard TD run, 90 yards rushing for the game. The Mustangs travel to Pittsburg next Friday.
West Park 35, Pleasant Grove 24
LineScore 1 2 3 4 Total
Pleasant Grove (2-1) 7 10 0 7 17
West Park (2-1) 7 7 14 7 35
Woodcreek 28, Cosumnes Oaks 16
The Timberwolves move to 3-0 with a big fourth quarter.
LineScore 1 2 3 4 Total
Cosumnes Oaks (1-2) 7 0 2 7 16
Woodcreek (3-0) 7 7 0 14 28
Tracy 48, Sheldon 14
Huskies’ home opener ruined by the Bulldogs with a big second quarter.
LineScore 1 2 3 4 Total
Tracy (2-0) 7 20 14 7 48
Sheldon (1-2) 0 6 2 6 14
Mesa Verde 52, Florin 8
(Thursday, Sept. 7)
Tokay 55, Franklin 14
Mira Loma 40, Valley 0
Game Statistics:
Menlo/Atherton 20, Elk Grove 14
Scoring Summary: MA - EG
1st 06:03 EG - Micah Williams 21 yd run (BryanCervantes kick)
8 plays, 83 yards, TOP 4:21 0 - 7
2nd 06:30 MA - Mordecai Langl 7 yd run (Aiden Mulcahy kick)
10 plays, 64 yards, TOP 4:44 7 - 7
3rd 09:37 EG - Ethan Scott 34 yd run (Bryan Cervantes kick)
6 plays, 48 yards, TOP 2:23 7 - 14
05:25 MA - Alej.Velasquez 11 yd pass from Xander Eschelman (Aiden Mulcahy kick)
10 plays, 64 yards, TOP 4:12 14 - 14
01:51 MA – Aaron Becker 12 yd pass from Xander Eschelman (Aiden Mulcahy kick blockd)
7 plays, 43 yards, TOP 3:22 20 - 14
MA EG
FIRST DOWNS................... 17 8
RUSHES-YARDS (NET)............ 31-124 25-156
PASSING YDS (NET)............. 221 11
Passes Att-Comp-Int........... 32-23-0 4-3-1
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS.63-345 29-167
Fumble Returns-Yards.......... 0-0 0-0
Punt Returns-Yards............ 0-0 1-29
Kickoff Returns-Yards......... 2-12 4-96
Interception Returns-Yards.... 1-0 0-0
Punts (Number-Avg)............ 3-31.7 3-43.0
Fumbles-Lost.................. 1-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards............... 7-68 5-34
Possession Time............... 31:35 15:27
Sacks By: Number-Yards........ 0-0 1-5
RUSHING: MenloAtherton-Xander Eschelman 9-62; Evalmalo Ama 13-31;
Mordecai Langl 8-29; AngeloMarin 1-2. Elk Grove-Thomas Koi 5-48; Ethan Scott 4-39; David Hale 13-29; Micah Williams 1-21; Dylan Archuleta 2-19.
PASSING: MenloAtherton-Xander Eschelman 23-32-0-221. Elk Grove-David Hale 3-4-1-11.
RECEIVING: MenloAtherton-Alej.Velasquez 9-115; MordecaiLangl 3-25; Alek Marshall 3-21; EvalmaloAma 3-3; AaronBecker 2-20; AngeloMarin 2-8;
JamesGray 1-29. Elk Grove-AnthonyRuelas 1-6; KalareeAllen 1-3; Micah Williams 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS: MenloAtherton-James Gray 1-0. Elk Grove-None.
Stadium: Thunder Stadium Attendance: 1000
Kickoff time: 7:15pm End of Game: 9:26pm
Temperature: 72 Wind: Light Weather: partly cloudy
