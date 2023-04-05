Madeline Lawson was brilliant when she took the mound for Pleasant Grove Wednesday, but it was even more amazing to watch the offensive shellacking the Eagles put to Sheldon in a 17-2 Delta League romp.
Lawson tossed a one hitter while her teammates amassed eight runs in both the first and the seventh innings. Every girl in the lineup for Pleasant Grove got a hit as the team collected 22 hits. Lawson, Riley Bigley and Mindy Brian each had three of those hits.
Lawson struck out 11 batters and walked four in picking up the win, Pleasant Grove's 11th of the season against two losses.
Friday, the Eagles host Cosumnes Oaks while Sheldon (5-4, 1-2) opens play Thursday in the Livermore Stampede against Liberty.
