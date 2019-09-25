With a 3-1 record entering their game against the Liberty Ranch Hawks, the Laguna Creek Cardinals looked very much prepared to be the new owners of a 4-1 preseason.
One play with seconds left in the fourth quarter changed the scope of their plan, however, and much like their game two weeks prior, Cardinal head coach Ryan Nill noted that they were one play shy of a win.
The Cardinals had had the advantage in the Sept. 20 defensive battle against the host Hawks with a 3-0 lead at halftime and a 10-0 lead after the third quarter.
The Hawks finally scored a touchdown with 2:09 left and with less than a minute left, the Cardinals had the ball and prepared to punt.
After a miscommunication between the sidelines and the punt team, however, the ball landed past the punter and was recovered by the Hawks with 17.6 seconds remaining.
Liberty Ranch quarterback Isiah Ricci then threw a touchdown pass to Cameron Hopkins-Senegal on the next play with 11.1 seconds left and after the PAT kick, the Hawks emerged with the 14-10 lead.
The Cardinals worked on a last-second effort to score but were unable to score, falling to 3-2 in the preseason.
Given the lead they held for most of the night, Nill said that after a great night, their fourth quarter strategy gave way to the miscommunication, which he blamed on himself.
“I thought we dominated pretty much on the defensive side of the ball all night and they weren’t able to really move the ball,” Nill said. “We made great plays, great adjustments and then offense we came out and had a two score lead. We gave up that first score and we were making kind of a strategy decision. (It was late) in the game and I knew we were going to get a 40 second runoff on the clock so we told the punt team we were going to take a delay of game and then after the delay of game there was just a miscommunication…and that’s on me, that’s my fault. We’re still learning how to play the game a little bit.”
The Cardinals, who recovered a Hawk fumble late in the first quarter, scored first when Oscar Rivas kicked a field goal with 11:01 left in the second quarter for the 3-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Tyrel Brown scored on a 35-yard touchdown with 9:51 left and the Cardinals took their 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter after forcing the Hawks to punt in the second part of the third quarter.
The Hawks had been in Cardinal territory but the Cardinals’ defense forced the Hawks to punt with 4:17 left.
Although the Cardinals knocked away a pass and also sacked the Hawks at the Cardinal 24-yard line, Tony Rangel ended up scoring on a reception to lessen the Cardinals’ lead to 10-7.
Nill credited the Hawks with being able to zone in on their mistake in the final 20 seconds.
“Our kids are coming off a tough season from last year and part of that is teaching them the game of football. We had a miscommunication between myself and the punt team and he had to rush the snap and when he rushes the snap, the ball goes over the punter’s head and then we don’t capitalize. Our punter does a heck of a job trying to kick the ball and now it’s just a little too late and now our backs’ against the wall with 20 seconds left I think it was and guy made a great play.”
Hawk head coach Anthony Linebaugh said that despite having zero time outs, they did their best after coming up with the ball at the end and it paid off.
“We had to take an opportunity to get the ball in the end zone with no time outs and with 17 seconds left, we knew that we had to try to give ourselves a chance and if it fell incomplete, then we were going to go for the tie and take our chances in overtime but things worked out.
This week is a bye week for Laguna Creek, who have the potential to bounce back and showcase their talent when they play their first league game on Oct. 4.
“We talk about it all the time, we either win or we learn. We’re two plays from being 5-0 right now. We gave up a two-point conversion to Dublin to lose that game and this one we make a mistake on special teams and we lose that one so we’re getting better. We’re close. This team has the potential to do some stuff in league and we just have to continue to learn the game of football and that’s on me and our staff and we just have to make sure we’re communicating and working on our football IQs and executing.”
