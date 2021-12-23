For 30 years, Amber Lassetter has spent much of the fall months helping, encouraging and coaching young people on the talent of running, mostly the long-distance variety. In high school and college, this type of running is called cross-country. That’s generally a designed path that crosses wide-open areas, sometimes narrows through forests and generally returns to a finish line some two to three miles later. It isn’t always flat running. Lots of times cross country runners are traversing hills and valleys.
Now after coaching running teams at four different high schools – Davis, Del Campo, Laguna Creek, and in more recent years, Cosumnes Oaks – Lassetter is ready to hand it all over to someone else.
Frankly, she and her husband Lew, a football coach at Cosumnes Oaks, want to spend next fall watching their younger daughter, Allie, play soccer. It will be her senior season at the University of Illinois-Springfield in 2022.
“She plays during cross country season and I’d like to see all her home games, so twice a month I’d be flying back to Illinois,” Lassetter explained. “I can’t be coaching if I’d be leaving about every other month.”
But, she adds she’s been trying to find someone to hand off at least the head coaching duties for the past couple years. There are also several family reasons why it’s time for a break, so following the coming track season in the spring, Lassetter will retire from coaching.
Coaching distance running has been in Lassetter’s blood. Her father was a community college cross country and track coach for 25-plus years.
“It’s been in the family for, obviously, a very long time,” she said. “It was always something I’ve really known.”
She began as a volunteer coach at Davis High School during her senior year at UC-Davis. When she and Lew started dating, Lassetter moved to Carmichael and through a connection at American River College, found out a women’s coach was needed at neighboring Del Campo High School. There she was under the tutelage of legendary track coach Bob King.
“He took me under his wing and guided me for the three years I was there,” Lassetter recalled.
When Dave Morton, Laguna Creek’s first football coach, hired Lew, Amber joined him at the school and coached and taught P.E. for 14 years.
Lassetter has fielded several teams over the years that have been loaded with students who wanted to run distances and excelled at it.
“I believe the primary lesson you learn about running and what it does for people is that it is life-changing,” she said. “It’s not about the physical part of it, it’s about the mental part of it, how it makes you feel and the life lessons you learn about self-discipline and self-motivation. And, the life-long relationships that come out of long distance running and training. There are so many athletes in contact, not just with me, but with each other because of running.”
“It’s a lifestyle and it can be a life-changing lifestyle if you really embrace it.”
