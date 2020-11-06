he California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) on Oct. 29 announced the Section nominees for the NFHS California State Coach of the Year award for the 2019-20 school year. These coaches were selected based on the positive work they have done with the student-athletes in their respective sports programs. “The CIF would like to thank and honor these well-deserving coaches for all they do for the student-athletes of California as their efforts go far beyond the court, field, mat, track or pool deck,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. As these coaches move forward in the NFHS Coach of the Year awards process, updates will be released accordingly.
Two longtime coaches, Amber Lassetter of Cosumnes Oaks girls cross country and Mary Jo Truesdale of Sheldon softball, were among the Sac-Joaquin Section nominees.
Other nominations for the SJS include Charly Garza of Hughson baseball, Denard Wilson of Grant boys basketball, Jeff Ota of McClatchy girls basketball, Kevin Selby of Nevada Union boys cross country, Chris Musseman of Ripon football, Tim Healy of Granite Bay boys golf, Matt Doyle of Enochs girls golf, Giovanni Villalobos of Natomas boys soccer, Jordan Martinez of El Camino girls soccer, , Michele Fay of Sierra Spirit, Lotty Hellested of Nevada Union boys swim and dive, Owen Yancher Davis Sr. of girls swim and dive, Dale Eckenburg of Rocklin boys tennis, Ed Melfort of Sierra girls tennis, Peanut/Tena Harms of El Dorado boys track and field, Dave Unterholzner of Bella Vista girls track and field, Martin Soyama of El Camino girls volleyball, Rob Beckhart of Central Valley boys wrestling and Lance Mansuetti of Nevada Union boys volleyball, Jeremy Arsich of Natomas girls wrestling.
