Fred Warner, the San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro 49er linebacker is used to taking on opposing ball carriers. But this Sunday, he will tackle the 10-turn Sonoma Raceway road course as the honorary pace car driver for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Warner will pilot the Official Toyota Camry pace car, which will be leading the 40-car field to the green flag at 1 p.m.
“I can’t wait to do this,” Warner said. “I’ve always enjoyed NASCAR and to get the opportunity to lead the field around an awesome raceway like Sonoma is going to be one of the highlights of my life.”
The defending champion is Elk Grove driver Kyle Larson, who picked up the win a year ago en route to the NASCAR Cup Series season championship.
Nikki and Brie Bella will produce a new form of rumbling when they give the command to start engines for the 33rd annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race. The sisters are better known for their professional wrestling antics with the WWE.
Sonoma Raceway’s annual NASCAR weekend begins with a doubleheader of the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West race and the DoorDash 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. The weekend concludes with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday.
For tickets or more information on the races, visit www.sonomaraceway.com/events/toyota-save-mart-350/tickets/ or call 800-870-RACE. Weekend and single-day tickets are available; race-day tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 and free on Friday and Saturday with the advance purchase of an adult ticket.
